Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GTM.

ZoomInfo Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:

(1) The true state of ZoomInfo's slowing seat-based demand, weakening upsell opportunities, and deteriorating fundamentals across its downmarket and upmarket segments.

(2) That Defendants' optimistic growth narrative, including representations that full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.247–$1.267 billion was achievable and that Copilot penetration was on or ahead of schedule.

(3) That customers were migrating toward consumption-based models and developing internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions, trends Defendants minimized despite their material adverse impact on ZoomInfo's business.



On May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo reported its first quarter 2026 results and slashed its full-year revenue guidance by approximately $62 million

Following this news, the price of ZoomInfo's common stock declined dramatically, from a closing market price of $6.04 per share on May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo's stock price fell to $4.06 per share on May 12, 2026, a decline of about 33%.

What's Next for ZoomInfo Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GTM. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in ZoomInfo you have until August 24, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to ZoomInfo Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for ZoomInfo Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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