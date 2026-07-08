United States Mint Director Paul Hollis to Participate in the 20th Annual Florida United Numismatists Convention

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Mint (Mint) Director Paul Hollis will participate in the 20th Annual Florida United Numismatists Convention at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Director Hollis will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of Hall WC at 9:45 a.m. EDT on July 9, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet him at the United States Mint booth #1103 throughout the day. The convention runs from July 9 to 11 and opens to the public at 10:00 a.m. EDT daily. Admission is free; however, attendees must secure a badge upon entry.

The Mint will release the following products during the convention:

2026 Morgan Silver Dollar Reverse Proof Coin (product code: 26XF)

2026 Peace Silver Dollar Reverse Proof Coin (product code: 26XL)

Best of the Mint 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set (product code: 26BM2)

Guests can visit the Mint’s booth #1103 to view additional numismatic products, learn about the Mint’s Semiquincentennial program, and gather educational materials.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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