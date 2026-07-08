Ballast Rock Asset Management Names Michael Welch Head of Investor Relations and Capital Formation

CHARLESTON, SC, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballast Rock Asset Management, the diversified alternative investment manager, today announced that it has appointed Michael G. Welch, CFA, as Head of Investor Relations and Capital Formation.

In this newly created role, Welch will lead the firm's investor relations strategy and capital formation efforts across accredited individual investors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), family offices and institutional investors. He will work closely with the investment and executive leadership teams to expand Ballast Rock's distribution capabilities across its real estate, venture capital and private credit platforms.

"Mike's experience building and deepening relationships across institutional and intermediary channels makes him an exceptional addition to our team," said Simon O’Shea, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ballast Rock Asset Management. "As demand for private market investments continues to grow, we are committed to providing investors with greater access to differentiated opportunities backed by a high-touch experience. Mike's leadership will help us continue serving our existing investor base while expanding our reach among RIAs, family offices and institutional investors."

Welch joins Ballast Rock after more than a decade at PPM America, where he most recently served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Relationship Management and Investor Relations. During his tenure, he led global relationship management activities for a $73 billion asset management platform spanning institutional, intermediary and affiliate channels, including strategies across private equity, private credit, commercial real estate, fixed income and equities.

Prior to PPM America, Welch held senior business development and institutional sales roles at Core Capital Management, Oppenheimer & Co. and Lehman Brothers. Throughout his career, he has worked with a broad range of investors, including insurance companies, foundations, endowments, family offices, consultants and wealth management firms. He has also been involved in the development and launch of private equity, private credit and real estate investment strategies.

"Ballast Rock has built a strong reputation by focusing on investment opportunities where it has deep expertise and a disciplined approach to risk management," Welch said. "The firm's commitment to investor service, transparency and access aligns closely with what today's investors are seeking in private markets. I am excited to help expand awareness of Ballast Rock's capabilities and support the next phase of the firm's growth."

Welch earned a Master of Business Administration in International Business and Finance from the University of Miami and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Florida. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

About Ballast Rock

Ballast Rock is an integrated investment management company specializing in delivering risk-adjusted returns, accurate and timely advice, high-quality reporting, and direct access to management. Ballast Rock operates Ballast Rock Asset Management, Ballast Rock Private Wealth and Ballast Rock Capital. Ballast Rock Asset Management includes the firm's real estate, venture capital, private equity and private credit platforms. Ballast Rock is committed to serving investors through disciplined investment strategies and a client-first approach.



