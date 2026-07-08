Farmacias del Ahorro Deploys KIBO Order Management as the Core Logistics Engine to Unlock Scalable Marketplace Fulfillment, Going Live in Under Four Months with KogniVera

AUSTIN, Texas, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmacias del Ahorro (FdA), one of Mexico’s leading pharmacy retail chains, today announced the successful deployment and implementation of KIBO Order Management System (OMS) as its core fulfillment orchestration engine. This strategic logistics deployment enables FdA to transition safely from traditional first-party commerce into a complex, multi-seller marketplace ecosystem.

The technical baseline was successfully implemented and launched within a four-month timeframe in collaboration with KogniVera, a specialized KIBO implementation partner whose regional expertise accelerated backend configuration and ensured seamless alignment with local operational guidelines.

As Farmacias del Ahorro expanded its commercial model to offer third-party products alongside its own inventory, the logistics operation required a centralized system of record capable of orchestrating a highly distributed fulfillment environment. Behind a single marketplace transaction sits an intricate web of independent sellers, regional seller-owned distribution centers, and diverse third-party logistics (3PL) carrier structures. KIBO OMS was selected to act as the single source of truth across this backend network, ensuring that multi-seller orders are orchestrated efficiently while maintaining a unified cart and visibility structure.

“Deploying a multi-seller marketplace introduces real backend logistics complexity, requiring a highly adaptable technology architecture,” said Joshua Ramirez, Director of E-commerce Logistics. “KIBO OMS, implemented under the guidance of KogniVera, provides our logistics operation with the foundational framework needed to manage complex catalog variations and multi-vendor distribution channels. This rapid four-month deployment establishes the operational baseline to scale our digital catalog safely, ensuring our backend systems process marketplace orders efficiently while we continue to stabilize and refine our end-to-end multi-seller ecosystem.”

“Farmacias del Ahorro’s rapid, four-month go-live demonstrates what is possible when a flexible, marketplace-ready OMS platform is backed by a dedicated internal logistics vision and a skilled implementation team,” said Sachin Sharma, Chief Customer Officer at KIBO. “We are proud to support FdA’s backend operational ambitions as they scale their marketplace catalog without sacrificing fulfillment precision.”

Key Logistics Capabilities Delivered

Working together, Farmacias del Ahorro, KogniVera, and KIBO delivered a production-grade marketplace fulfillment orchestration solution covering the core backend order lifecycle:

Centralized Fulfillment Source of Truth: Every marketplace transaction, from payment authorization through fulfillment, delivery, and return tracking, is systematically recorded in KIBO OMS. This provides internal operations, customer service frameworks, and external sellers with a consistent, reliable view of order milestones.

Every marketplace transaction, from payment authorization through fulfillment, delivery, and return tracking, is systematically recorded in KIBO OMS. This provides internal operations, customer service frameworks, and external sellers with a consistent, reliable view of order milestones. Intelligent Order Splitting: Multi-seller orders are automatically split in the backend based on dispatch origin, fulfillment parameters, package size, and specialized handling requirements (including hazardous materials, refrigeration, and high-value items), eliminating manual operational intervention while respecting individual seller SLAs.

Multi-seller orders are automatically split in the backend based on dispatch origin, fulfillment parameters, package size, and specialized handling requirements (including hazardous materials, refrigeration, and high-value items), eliminating manual operational intervention while respecting individual seller SLAs. Automated Inventory Sourcing Optimization: KIBO’s advanced sourcing logic replaces manual rules with automated, real-time seller and location selection. The engine evaluates live inventory availability, seller eligibility, and geographical parameters in milliseconds to identify the optimal dispatch point for every line item.

KIBO’s advanced sourcing logic replaces manual rules with automated, real-time seller and location selection. The engine evaluates live inventory availability, seller eligibility, and geographical parameters in milliseconds to identify the optimal dispatch point for every line item. Decentralized Multi-Warehouse Framework: Sellers operating multiple regional distribution centers are fully mapped within the system, allowing KIBO OMS to evaluate each distinct warehouse location independently. As FdA’s seller network grows, new distribution locations can be added to the logistics matrix with no core code changes required.

Sellers operating multiple regional distribution centers are fully mapped within the system, allowing KIBO OMS to evaluate each distinct warehouse location independently. As FdA’s seller network grows, new distribution locations can be added to the logistics matrix with no core code changes required. Multi-3PL Orchestration Network: Multiple third-party logistics providers were integrated into the backend framework at launch, allowing the system to map shipments to the appropriate carrier networks based on geographic coverage, destination, and transit capabilities—a critical requirement given the variable logistics infrastructure across Mexico’s regions.

Multiple third-party logistics providers were integrated into the backend framework at launch, allowing the system to map shipments to the appropriate carrier networks based on geographic coverage, destination, and transit capabilities—a critical requirement given the variable logistics infrastructure across Mexico’s regions. Digital Cross-Channel Returns Tracking Architecture: Return requests initiated within the digital marketplace ecosystem are systematically logged between the marketplace backend and KIBO OMS. This digital integration framework establishes a structured data sync for cross-channel seller notifications and automated inventory tracking, providing a reliable baseline for backend reconciliation.

“This implementation demonstrates what an enterprise-grade OMS combined with a forward-thinking logistics strategy and deep regional execution can accomplish,” said Kamlesh Sharma, MD & CEO of the KogniVera Group. “By leveraging KIBO’s native support for distributed fulfillment and multi-seller orchestration, we were able to deliver a robust, production-ready marketplace baseline for Farmacias del Ahorro in four months. We are proud to have supported this logistical milestone, which sets a new standard for agile digital scaling in Latin America.”

To learn more about KIBO’s order management solution, please request a demo at www.kibocommerce.com .

About Farmacias del Ahorro

Farmacias del Ahorro is one of Mexico’s leading pharmacy retail chains, serving millions of customers across more than 2,000 locations nationwide through a comprehensive health and wellness ecosystem. This highly successful ecosystem includes the loyalty program “Monedero del Ahorro” , free in-store medical consultations, and its signature Always Free Home Delivery Service. To build upon this customer-centric value proposition, the company is strategically expanding its digital commerce architecture into a broader marketplace model. This integration seamlessly combines its trusted brand and unified free delivery promise with an expanded network of third-party sellers and specialized wellness products, backed by a robust backend order management engine designed to optimize decentralized fulfillment nationwide.

About KIBO Commerce

Established in 2016, KIBO Commerce is a market leader in composable commerce solutions for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers that want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular, MACH-certified platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions, with cutting-edge AI and agentic technology designed to improve operations and productivity.

About KogniVera

KogniVera transforms digital transformation into measurable outcomes, applying AI to complex challenges in retail and finance. With deep domain expertise, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, and a growing global footprint, the company turns transformative ideas into action. As a trusted KIBO implementation partner, KogniVera combines this strategic capability with hands-on regional knowledge to accelerate time to value for enterprise retailers across Latin America.