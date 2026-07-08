Blue Mantis Earns Top 20 Ranking on 2026 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis , a security-first IT services provider specializing in helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies, has earned the number 18 spot among the world's elite managed service providers, securing recognition on the 2026 MSP 501—the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence. In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, Blue Mantis has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results, demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart.

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health—making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry—they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology developed in collaboration with industry-leading experts, the MSP Summit Board, and past MSP 501 winners. The ranking rewards MSPs with long-term financial health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

"Earning the number 18 spot on the 2026 MSP 501 is an honor and a reflection of Blue Mantis’ continued momentum in managed services," said Josh Dinneen, CEO of Blue Mantis. "Our focus remains on helping clients navigate complex IT environments with practical, scalable solutions across cybersecurity, cloud, managed services and infrastructure. This recognition reinforces the work our team does every day to help clients move forward with confidence. We truly appreciate this honor from Channel Partners and the MSP 501 team."

"The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking—it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Our team works year-round to provide the insights, connections, and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving market. Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms, and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter. This recognition celebrates not just the achievements of these exceptional providers, but the collaborative ecosystem we've built together to drive the channel forward."

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and managed services. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH with office locations in greater Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Bangalore, India, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 2,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by the leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

Media Contact

Paola Hernandez

Touchdown PR for Blue Mantis

tdbm@touchdownpr.com