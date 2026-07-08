El Pollo Loco® Celebrates Loco Days with More than $20,000 in Prizes

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. , the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is making this summer even hotter with Loco Days, a month-long celebration exclusively for Loco Rewards members. Running July 14 through August 10, Loco Days invites members to complete interactive challenges inspired by favorite seasonal activities for the chance to earn exclusive rewards and win prizes valued at more than $20,000, including a trip for two to the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

"Loco Days is all about celebrating our Loco Rewards Members, making the most of summer, and providing once in a lifetime experiences,” said Jill Adams, El Pollo Loco Chief Marketing Officer. "Our members already get great deals and earn points for free food. Loco Days gives even more value by offering unique experiences that are unlike anything you typically see from a restaurant rewards program."

Throughout the four-week celebration, members can complete four Summer Must Challenges in any order:

Pool Day: Purchase any Tostada

Road Trip: Purchase a quesadilla, including our new Loaded Quesadillas

Backyard BBQ: Spend $25

Sunset Views: Purchase any Drink, including our new Chatacoffees™





Each completed challenge unlocks a $5 off $20 reward (valid through August 10). Members who complete all four Summer Must Challenges will automatically be entered for the chance to win one of two iHeartRadio Music Festival Experiences, with each grand prize package including:

Two tickets to the iHeartRadio Music Festival (9/18-9/19) in Las Vegas

Round-trip airfare for two

Two-night hotel accommodations





In addition to the grand prize, 50 runner-up winners will each receive a $100 El Pollo Loco eGift Card.



But the summer fun doesn’t end there!

El Pollo Loco will continue its Loco Friday Drops with a series of weekly Instagram giveaways available exclusively to Loco Rewards members. Each Friday, members can enter for a chance to win curated summer prize packs inspired by the week's Summer Must, including:

Pool Day Pack: $300 resort day gift card, $200 prepaid gift card and exclusive El Pollo Loco pool towel

Road Trip Fuel: $500 gas gift card, $100 El Pollo Loco Gift Card and collectible bumper sticker

Full BBQ Setup: Portable grill, El Pollo Loco apron, grilling tools and a $100 El Pollo Loco Gift Card

Golden Hour Kit: Digital camera, cooler, towel and a $100 El Pollo Loco Gift Card





Not a Loco Rewards Member? Download the app and sign up today! Once enrolled, members can begin completing Summer Must Challenges, track their progress in the app and unlock rewards.

For additional information, visit locodays.com.

No purchase or restaurant visitation necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM PT on 7/14/2026 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 8/10/2026. Open to residents of Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. For rules, eligibility, free method of entry, and prizes visit: https://bit.ly/LocoDays .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards as a “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 10 U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .