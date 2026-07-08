Strategus Launches Blueprint™, Democratizing Enterprise-Grade Planning Intelligence for Programmatic Advertising

DENVER, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategus, a leader in programmatic advertising and managed services, today announced the launch of Blueprint™, a new planning and intelligence offering designed to help advertisers make more informed media decisions before campaigns launch and gain deeper insight into performance after activation.

Built on more than a decade of proprietary CTV campaign performance data, Blueprint combines predictive AI, advanced analytics and Strategus' media expertise to help agencies identify the strategies, audiences and investments most likely to drive results before campaigns launch. The platform effectively puts enterprise-grade planning intelligence into the hands of agencies of all sizes—capabilities that historically required significant internal resources, data science teams or custom technology investments.

As AI becomes ubiquitous across advertising, the competitive advantage no longer comes from access to AI alone. It comes from the quality of the intelligence powering it. Blueprint combines Strategus’ proprietary campaign intelligence with purpose-built AI to help advertisers move from assumptions to evidence-based media investments before campaigns launch.

Historically, these types of planning and intelligence capabilities were available primarily to large holding companies and brands with significant analytics resources. Blueprint democratizes access to sophisticated planning intelligence, giving independent and mid-sized agencies the ability to deliver the same caliber of strategic recommendations, compete more effectively for business and maximize internal resources without building costly data science or AI capabilities themselves..

“Blueprint gives agencies like ours access to planning intelligence that has traditionally been available only to the industry's largest organizations," said Melissa Kovach at Jackson Spalding. "It allows us to compete at a different level, delivering more sophisticated, evidence-based recommendations to clients while maximizing our internal resources and creating a meaningful competitive advantage.”

At the center of Blueprint are four integrated intelligence solutions designed to answer the questions advertisers ask most often:

StrategusIQ™ leverages more than a decade of campaign performance intelligence and category-specific learnings to identify what has historically driven results in a specific industry.





leverages more than a decade of campaign performance intelligence and category-specific learnings to identify what has historically driven results in a specific industry. AI Personas enables advertisers to model audiences based on observed behavior across digital platforms and test creative, messaging, and audience strategies before campaigns launch.





enables advertisers to model audiences based on observed behavior across digital platforms and test creative, messaging, and audience strategies before campaigns launch. Resonate provides psychographic intelligence that helps advertisers understand not only who their audiences are, but what motivates them to act.





provides psychographic intelligence that helps advertisers understand not only who their audiences are, but what motivates them to act. Research & Forecasting delivers category benchmarks, competitive intelligence, inventory forecasting, and reach projections that help advertisers understand market opportunity and expected performance.

Together, these capabilities transform more than a decade of proprietary campaign intelligence into actionable planning guidance, combining AI-powered analysis with Strategus' strategic expertise and managed services to help advertisers navigate increasingly complex media decisions.

"Our agency and brand partners don't want another AI tool, they want better decisions," said Todd Porch, CEO of Strategus. "Blueprint hides the complexity of AI behind human touch, giving agencies access to the same caliber of intelligence that has traditionally been reserved for the industry's largest organizations. Our clients benefit from the speed, scale, and intelligence of AI while strategic oversight and human judgment remain central to every campaign’s success."

For more information about Blueprint, visit https://www.strategus.com/blueprint .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

SiliconAlleyMedia for Strategus

alex@siliconalley-media.com