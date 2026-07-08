Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2026

|
Paris, 8 July 2026
|HALF-YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
|In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, the following resources were held on the liquidity account as of the trading date of 30 June 2026:
|. 6,368 Hermès International shares
| . €13,101,220
|During the first half of 2026, trading activity was as follows:
|. Buy: 85,704 shares, for a total amount of €156,292,719 (2,779 transactions)
| . Sell: 83,954 shares, for a total amount of €153,543,150 (3,038 transactions)
|It is hereby recalled that:
|1 – As of the previous half-yearly situation as of 31 December 2025, the following resources were held on the liquidity account:
|. 4,618 Hermès International shares
| . €15,708,069
|2 – During the second half of 2025, trading activity was as follows:
|. Buy: 73,749 shares, for a total amount of €159,697,360 (2,816 transactions)
|. Sell: 72,547 shares, for a total amount of €157,514,941 (3,444 transactions)
|3 – As of 1 July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:
|. 496 Hermès International shares
|. €18,278,671
|
|4 – As of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision No. 2018-01 of
2 July 2018, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:
|. 9,166 Hermès International shares
|. €10,762,173
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