Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2026













Paris, 8 July 2026





HALF-YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT





In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, the following resources were held on the liquidity account as of the trading date of 30 June 2026:





. 6,368 Hermès International shares

. €13,101,220





During the first half of 2026, trading activity was as follows:





. Buy: 85,704 shares, for a total amount of €156,292,719 (2,779 transactions)

. Sell: 83,954 shares, for a total amount of €153,543,150 (3,038 transactions)





It is hereby recalled that:





1 – As of the previous half-yearly situation as of 31 December 2025, the following resources were held on the liquidity account:





. 4,618 Hermès International shares

. €15,708,069





2 – During the second half of 2025, trading activity was as follows:



. Buy: 73,749 shares, for a total amount of €159,697,360 (2,816 transactions)

. Sell: 72,547 shares, for a total amount of €157,514,941 (3,444 transactions)

3 – As of 1 July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:





. 496 Hermès International shares

. €18,278,671







4 – As of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision No. 2018-01 of

2 July 2018, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:





. 9,166 Hermès International shares