Half-Year Report on Liquidity Contract with Invest Securities

NANTES, France, July 8, 2026 – 6:00pm CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) – Under the liquidity contract entrusted by OSE Immunotherapeutics to Invest Securities, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

88,592 shares

€250,888.59 in cash

Over the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026:

Number of executions on buy side: 899

Number of executions on sell side: 918

Traded volume on buy side: 208,453 shares for €859,440.90

Traded volume on sell side: 159,947 shares for €694,181.36

As a reminder, in the last half-year report as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

40,086 shares

€413,431.33 in cash

As a reminder, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract on April 25, 2015, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

0 shares

€300,000 in cash

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is listed on Euronext. Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Contacts

OSE Immunotherapeutics: investors@ose-immuno.com

FP2COM (Media Relations): Florence Portejoie: fportejoie@fp2com.fr I +33 6 07 768 283

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