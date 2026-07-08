Genfit: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), July 8, 2026 - GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announces the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

65,000 shares

€973,620.20

During the first half of 2026, total trading was:

On the buy side: 1,598,594 shares for a total amount of €12,813,126.30

On the sell side: 1,549,771 shares for a total amount of €12,677,508.21

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 3,200

On the sell side: 2,721

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27,911 shares

€769,849.43

END

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT focuses on Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and associated conditions such as acute decompensation (AD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). It develops therapeutic assets which have complementary mechanisms of action, selected to address key pathophysiological pathways. GENFIT also targets other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). Its R&D portfolio, covering several stages of development, ensures a constant news flow. GENFIT's expertise in developing high-potential molecules – from early to advanced pre-commercialization stages – culminated in 2024 with the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for second-line treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is now marketed in several countries.1 Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® for the detection of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). GENFIT, a BCorp™ certified company since 2025, is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to, statements regarding its research and development programs. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect", “target”, “may”, “will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to non-clinical and pre-clinical programs, reproducibility of preclinical results, the translation of animal model data to human biology, in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed on April 3, 2026 (no. 26-0221) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website (www.genfit.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf.org), and those discussed in reports filed with the AMF or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

GENFIT | Investors

Jean-Christophe Marcoux – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer | Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 |

jean-christophe.marcoux@genfit.com

GENFIT | Media

Bruno ARABIAN – Agence Maarc | Tel: 06 87 88 47 26 | bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

APPENDIX

H1 2026

Buy side Sell-side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR TOTAL 3 200 1 598 594 12 813 126,30 2 721 1 549 771 12 677 508,21 02/01/2026 40 23001 121 230,22 37 20343 107 679,57 05/01/2026 47 23176 119 431,26 28 12011 62 387,18 06/01/2026 1 1 5,16 16 7001 36 885,19 07/01/2026 21 17001 91 071,98 6 5001 27 580,41 08/01/2026 21 12858 67 922,90 4 858 4 483,16 09/01/2026 19 11001 58 085,17 18 11001 58 185,17 12/01/2026 28 14411 75 680,66 12 8118 42 907,20 13/01/2026 20 9330 48 857,66 20 9330 49 159,12 14/01/2026 7 5276 27 949,77 21 16569 88 827,90 15/01/2026 13 9098 49 201,53 14 7760 42 426,64 16/01/2026 24 9154 48 508,60 8 3492 18 417,79 19/01/2026 21 13001 67 455,17 25 9464 49 632,06 20/01/2026 28 16464 85 027,50 22 11001 56 805,20 21/01/2026 14 8001 40 975,20 17 11001 57 360,20 22/01/2026 15 11001 59 055,24 25 16001 86 454,20 23/01/2026 15 16011 88 481,11 16 10511 58 200,67 26/01/2026 25 14055 77 320,91 3 555 3 094,13 27/01/2026 18 5893 32 583,87 20 12893 71 491,69 28/01/2026 19 9685 54 619,53 34 14749 83 721,08 29/01/2026 15 8657 48 872,31 10 24593 139 052,27 30/01/2026 12 10000 56 410,00 13 7866 44 521,56 02/02/2026 17 7001 38 870,60 23 15135 85 648,97 03/02/2026 14 5132 31 188,29 29 15132 92 903,37 04/02/2026 22 10252 63 414,77 17 9252 57 898,65 05/02/2026 33 15001 94 081,17 24 13219 83 049,56 06/02/2026 41 19810 121 962,84 13 7002 43 432,71 09/02/2026 17 12450 76 738,31 30 19040 118 363,68 10/02/2026 16 7001 45 474,02 33 15001 97 038,92 11/02/2026 16 10403 68 835,82 27 14403 95 687,91 12/02/2026 24 15001 105 536,84 22 13001 92 381,73 13/02/2026 26 24001 168 262,13 31 18001 127 784,06 16/02/2026 11 11001 81 340,95 28 16001 117 972,33 17/02/2026 20 8751 69 255,15 19 8751 68 320,11 18/02/2026 19 8501 67 105,53 11 3501 27 958,04 19/02/2026 38 11503 89 218,65 34 14253 114 044,24 20/02/2026 46 22930 179 214,92 2 180 1 422,13 23/02/2026 1 1 8,19 38 20001 168 318,22 24/02/2026 40 17551 158 835,50 44 22551 205 596,79 25/02/2026 21 10001 89 761,68 18 5001 45 839,22 26/02/2026 49 22001 195 236,65 5 2001 18 409,06 27/02/2026 28 13001 119 358,93 41 13501 125 618,84 02/03/2026 52 20251 169 647,49 16 14751 128 083,52 03/03/2026 54 19001 162 346,25 19 9001 77 041,18 04/03/2026 23 7001 59 184,28 35 19501 168 798,12 05/03/2026 17 8501 75 136,34 19 13501 121 718,81 06/03/2026 21 12251 105 158,79 5 2251 19 478,80 09/03/2026 12 4001 34 237,08 25 21501 186 434,53 10/03/2026 16 10081 94 559,88 27 15081 143 252,91 11/03/2026 28 20201 184 760,16 12 6201 57 500,38 12/03/2026 37 17761 157 053,60 7 5261 47 500,67 13/03/2026 29 13501 115 709,92 13 15001 130 096,17 16/03/2026 12 6751 57 260,90 12 15751 135 593,43 17/03/2026 16 10001 87 693,77 19 13001 114 658,81 18/03/2026 14 11751 103 861,33 28 11001 98 820,77 19/03/2026 9 5751 50 347,53 33 27001 242 970,12 20/03/2026 35 24001 212 785,43 6 5501 50 535,38 23/03/2026 20 9251 79 950,66 20 24251 213 809,91 24/03/2026 40 30001 259 904,06 8 5001 45 054,06 25/03/2026 13 7001 59 283,63 8 5001 42 938,64 26/03/2026 36 16212 136 949,57 19 11487 97 593,67 27/03/2026 35 20076 167 456,33 33 20076 167 871,30 30/03/2026 42 12419 102 356,65 16 13321 110 390,59 31/03/2026 12 10128 84 572,34 22 15951 134 857,09 01/04/2026 12 6751 58 381,16 27 11501 100 017,41 02/04/2026 37 15251 129 017,36 11 17251 147 546,08 07/04/2026 142 81006 638 469,04 1 1 8,58 08/04/2026 43 22914 180 072,65 38 25169 201 030,09 09/04/2026 14 14001 110 385,42 20 42001 332 987,71 10/04/2026 1 1 8,02 64 59251 498 113,08 13/04/2026 19 7501 64 912,00 17 8251 73 140,99 14/04/2026 20 9826 90 235,40 20 27826 255 113,78 15/04/2026 23 13101 123 378,41 32 10601 100 433,87 16/04/2026 27 13751 126 516,35 5 2251 21 099,34 17/04/2026 27 10251 92 889,03 18 11251 102 460,04 20/04/2026 21 11001 99 908,99 16 8001 74 583,96 21/04/2026 31 14251 128 304,18 9 4251 39 049,13 22/04/2026 18 6752 59 455,34 6 752 6 655,46 23/04/2026 74 32250 271 523,07 11 4500 40 177,44 24/04/2026 20 10501 86 286,61 11 6751 56 363,22 27/04/2026 20 7900 64 510,14 12 5064 41 394,81 28/04/2026 47 20152 162 935,17 44 19001 153 894,61 29/04/2026 33 18251 144 993,06 24 10266 81 569,63 30/04/2026 29 16031 128 173,30 39 24235 194 083,57 04/05/2026 17 6230 50 669,09 25 5698 46 934,20 05/05/2026 21 5237 42 558,22 8 4036 33 177,57 06/05/2026 7 2500 20 730,05 14 5751 47 876,27 07/05/2026 16 6799 57 531,64 26 10001 84 805,98 08/05/2026 24 8633 71 211,20 19 10181 85 633,41 11/05/2026 18 4501 38 843,49 20 15462 136 373,14 12/05/2026 28 11412 99 934,20 22 11252 99 490,18 13/05/2026 9 5734 50 144,00 14 7985 70 905,36 14/05/2026 23 9551 85 059,87 23 11256 100 488,62 15/05/2026 37 16326 143 161,71 33 11448 100 732,10 18/05/2026 27 7539 63 792,61 12 6500 55 574,87 19/05/2026 12 6000 50 392,50 15 7661 64 878,40 20/05/2026 11 4501 37 958,51 17 7000 59 512,53 21/05/2026 31 9751 83 008,61 21 8751 74 882,48 22/05/2026 39 14501 124 332,59 1 1 8,74 25/05/2026 13 8751 75 443,60 8 4501 39 166,08 26/05/2026 26 13971 120 203,27 11 6971 60 499,43 27/05/2026 27 12721 107 364,10 24 12441 105 894,56 28/05/2026 20 8251 70 208,58 21 13531 115 811,83 29/05/2026 22 10210 89 995,94 16 7960 70 858,01 01/06/2026 16 10751 92 705,55 8 2251 20 078,83 02/06/2026 19 7730 66 376,74 16 5230 45 366,90 03/06/2026 22 10001 84 786,08 31 15002 127 952,06 04/06/2026 1 1 8,55 45 30000 268 256,40 05/06/2026 56 27966 255 864,29 30 13966 131 723,26 08/06/2026 30 15272 130 761,77 25 15272 131 671,06 09/06/2026 46 28501 243 832,90 13 6751 58 428,49 10/06/2026 31 15250 127 543,22 19 12114 101 593,21 11/06/2026 22 9079 77 802,94 31 18965 164 550,58 12/06/2026 24 12251 110 481,48 42 22001 203 289,02 15/06/2026 20 9001 85 321,92 52 24001 229 736,85 16/06/2026 31 20251 194 852,29 16 7553 75 032,79 17/06/2026 14 9053 84 701,14 20 12251 119 468,08 18/06/2026 4 1751 17 422,45 58 17501 182 626,09 19/06/2026 30 17251 175 765,44 38 26001 275 305,35 22/06/2026 31 13152 141 067,43 33 15402 167 344,27 23/06/2026 24 7751 81 719,10 57 24072 260 350,48 24/06/2026 50 19501 208 246,11 13 4930 54 895,99 25/06/2026 76 33251 320 218,44 3 3501 33 865,28 26/06/2026 21 8001 73 952,60 21 14501 142 513,22 29/06/2026 10 4751 49 870,15 76 18251 192 544,76 30/06/2026 41 19255 204 264,55 39 19255 205 728,89





1 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized, notably in the U.S and Europe, by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®

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