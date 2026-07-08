Genfit: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

 | Source: GENFIT S.A. GENFIT S.A.

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), July 8, 2026 - GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announces the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

  • 65,000 shares
  • €973,620.20

During the first half of 2026, total trading was:

  • On the buy side: 1,598,594 shares for a total amount of €12,813,126.30
  • On the sell side: 1,549,771 shares for a total amount of €12,677,508.21

During this same period, the number of trades were:

  • On the buy side: 3,200
  • On the sell side: 2,721

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 27,911 shares
  • €769,849.43

END

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT focuses on Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and associated conditions such as acute decompensation (AD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). It develops therapeutic assets which have complementary mechanisms of action, selected to address key pathophysiological pathways. GENFIT also targets other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). Its R&D portfolio, covering several stages of development, ensures a constant news flow. GENFIT's expertise in developing high-potential molecules – from early to advanced pre-commercialization stages – culminated in 2024 with the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for second-line treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is now marketed in several countries.1   Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® for the detection of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). GENFIT, a BCorp™ certified company since 2025, is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to, statements regarding its research and development programs. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect", “target”, “may”, “will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to non-clinical and pre-clinical programs, reproducibility of preclinical results, the translation of animal model data to human biology, in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed on April 3, 2026 (no. 26-0221) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website (www.genfit.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf.org), and those discussed in reports filed with the AMF or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

GENFIT | Investors

Jean-Christophe Marcoux – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer | Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 |
jean-christophe.marcoux@genfit.com

GENFIT | Media

Bruno ARABIAN – Agence Maarc | Tel: 06 87 88 47 26 | bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com       

APPENDIX
H1 2026

 Buy sideSell-side
DateNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded amounts in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded amounts in EUR
TOTAL3 2001 598 59412 813 126,302 7211 549 77112 677 508,21
02/01/20264023001121 230,223720343107 679,57
05/01/20264723176119 431,26281201162 387,18
06/01/2026115,1616700136 885,19
07/01/2026211700191 071,986500127 580,41
08/01/2026211285867 922,9048584 483,16
09/01/2026191100158 085,17181100158 185,17
12/01/2026281441175 680,6612811842 907,20
13/01/202620933048 857,6620933049 159,12
14/01/20267527627 949,77211656988 827,90
15/01/202613909849 201,5314776042 426,64
16/01/202624915448 508,608349218 417,79
19/01/2026211300167 455,1725946449 632,06
20/01/2026281646485 027,50221100156 805,20
21/01/202614800140 975,20171100157 360,20
22/01/2026151100159 055,24251600186 454,20
23/01/2026151601188 481,11161051158 200,67
26/01/2026251405577 320,9135553 094,13
27/01/202618589332 583,87201289371 491,69
28/01/202619968554 619,53341474983 721,08
29/01/202615865748 872,311024593139 052,27
30/01/2026121000056 410,0013786644 521,56
02/02/202617700138 870,60231513585 648,97
03/02/202614513231 188,29291513292 903,37
04/02/2026221025263 414,7717925257 898,65
05/02/2026331500194 081,17241321983 049,56
06/02/20264119810121 962,8413700243 432,71
09/02/2026171245076 738,313019040118 363,68
10/02/202616700145 474,02331500197 038,92
11/02/2026161040368 835,82271440395 687,91
12/02/20262415001105 536,84221300192 381,73
13/02/20262624001168 262,133118001127 784,06
16/02/2026111100181 340,952816001117 972,33
17/02/202620875169 255,1519875168 320,11
18/02/202619850167 105,5311350127 958,04
19/02/2026381150389 218,653414253114 044,24
20/02/20264622930179 214,9221801 422,13
23/02/2026118,193820001168 318,22
24/02/20264017551158 835,504422551205 596,79
25/02/2026211000189 761,6818500145 839,22
26/02/20264922001195 236,655200118 409,06
27/02/20262813001119 358,934113501125 618,84
02/03/20265220251169 647,491614751128 083,52
03/03/20265419001162 346,2519900177 041,18
04/03/202623700159 184,283519501168 798,12
05/03/202617850175 136,341913501121 718,81
06/03/20262112251105 158,795225119 478,80
09/03/202612400134 237,082521501186 434,53
10/03/2026161008194 559,882715081143 252,91
11/03/20262820201184 760,1612620157 500,38
12/03/20263717761157 053,607526147 500,67
13/03/20262913501115 709,921315001130 096,17
16/03/202612675157 260,901215751135 593,43
17/03/2026161000187 693,771913001114 658,81
18/03/20261411751103 861,33281100198 820,77
19/03/20269575150 347,533327001242 970,12
20/03/20263524001212 785,436550150 535,38
23/03/202620925179 950,662024251213 809,91
24/03/20264030001259 904,068500145 054,06
25/03/202613700159 283,638500142 938,64
26/03/20263616212136 949,57191148797 593,67
27/03/20263520076167 456,333320076167 871,30
30/03/20264212419102 356,651613321110 390,59
31/03/2026121012884 572,342215951134 857,09
01/04/202612675158 381,162711501100 017,41
02/04/20263715251129 017,361117251147 546,08
07/04/202614281006638 469,04118,58
08/04/20264322914180 072,653825169201 030,09
09/04/20261414001110 385,422042001332 987,71
10/04/2026118,026459251498 113,08
13/04/202619750164 912,0017825173 140,99
14/04/202620982690 235,402027826255 113,78
15/04/20262313101123 378,413210601100 433,87
16/04/20262713751126 516,355225121 099,34
17/04/2026271025192 889,031811251102 460,04
20/04/2026211100199 908,9916800174 583,96
21/04/20263114251128 304,189425139 049,13
22/04/202618675259 455,3467526 655,46
23/04/20267432250271 523,0711450040 177,44
24/04/2026201050186 286,6111675156 363,22
27/04/202620790064 510,1412506441 394,81
28/04/20264720152162 935,174419001153 894,61
29/04/20263318251144 993,06241026681 569,63
30/04/20262916031128 173,303924235194 083,57
04/05/202617623050 669,0925569846 934,20
05/05/202621523742 558,228403633 177,57
06/05/20267250020 730,0514575147 876,27
07/05/202616679957 531,64261000184 805,98
08/05/202624863371 211,20191018185 633,41
11/05/202618450138 843,492015462136 373,14
12/05/2026281141299 934,20221125299 490,18
13/05/20269573450 144,0014798570 905,36
14/05/202623955185 059,872311256100 488,62
15/05/20263716326143 161,713311448100 732,10
18/05/202627753963 792,6112650055 574,87
19/05/202612600050 392,5015766164 878,40
20/05/202611450137 958,5117700059 512,53
21/05/202631975183 008,6121875174 882,48
22/05/20263914501124 332,59118,74
25/05/202613875175 443,608450139 166,08
26/05/20262613971120 203,2711697160 499,43
27/05/20262712721107 364,102412441105 894,56
28/05/202620825170 208,582113531115 811,83
29/05/2026221021089 995,9416796070 858,01
01/06/2026161075192 705,558225120 078,83
02/06/202619773066 376,7416523045 366,90
03/06/2026221000184 786,083115002127 952,06
04/06/2026118,554530000268 256,40
05/06/20265627966255 864,293013966131 723,26
08/06/20263015272130 761,772515272131 671,06
09/06/20264628501243 832,9013675158 428,49
10/06/20263115250127 543,221912114101 593,21
11/06/202622907977 802,943118965164 550,58
12/06/20262412251110 481,484222001203 289,02
15/06/202620900185 321,925224001229 736,85
16/06/20263120251194 852,2916755375 032,79
17/06/202614905384 701,142012251119 468,08
18/06/20264175117 422,455817501182 626,09
19/06/20263017251175 765,443826001275 305,35
22/06/20263113152141 067,433315402167 344,27
23/06/202624775181 719,105724072260 350,48
24/06/20265019501208 246,1113493054 895,99
25/06/20267633251320 218,443350133 865,28
26/06/202621800173 952,602114501142 513,22
29/06/202610475149 870,157618251192 544,76
30/06/20264119255204 264,553919255205 728,89


1 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized, notably in the U.S and Europe, by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®

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Genfit: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial
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