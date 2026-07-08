Genfit: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), July 8, 2026 - GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announces the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.
Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:
- 65,000 shares
- €973,620.20
During the first half of 2026, total trading was:
- On the buy side: 1,598,594 shares for a total amount of €12,813,126.30
- On the sell side: 1,549,771 shares for a total amount of €12,677,508.21
During this same period, the number of trades were:
- On the buy side: 3,200
- On the sell side: 2,721
As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 27,911 shares
- €769,849.43
END
ABOUT GENFIT
GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT focuses on Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and associated conditions such as acute decompensation (AD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). It develops therapeutic assets which have complementary mechanisms of action, selected to address key pathophysiological pathways. GENFIT also targets other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). Its R&D portfolio, covering several stages of development, ensures a constant news flow. GENFIT's expertise in developing high-potential molecules – from early to advanced pre-commercialization stages – culminated in 2024 with the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for second-line treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is now marketed in several countries.1 Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® for the detection of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). GENFIT, a BCorp™ certified company since 2025, is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to, statements regarding its research and development programs. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect", “target”, “may”, “will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to non-clinical and pre-clinical programs, reproducibility of preclinical results, the translation of animal model data to human biology, in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed on April 3, 2026 (no. 26-0221) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website (www.genfit.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf.org), and those discussed in reports filed with the AMF or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
CONTACTS
GENFIT | Investors
Jean-Christophe Marcoux – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer | Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 |
jean-christophe.marcoux@genfit.com
GENFIT | Media
Bruno ARABIAN – Agence Maarc | Tel: 06 87 88 47 26 | bruno.arabian@maarc.fr
Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com
GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com
APPENDIX
H1 2026
|Buy side
|Sell-side
|Date
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amounts in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amounts in EUR
|TOTAL
|3 200
|1 598 594
|12 813 126,30
|2 721
|1 549 771
|12 677 508,21
|02/01/2026
|40
|23001
|121 230,22
|37
|20343
|107 679,57
|05/01/2026
|47
|23176
|119 431,26
|28
|12011
|62 387,18
|06/01/2026
|1
|1
|5,16
|16
|7001
|36 885,19
|07/01/2026
|21
|17001
|91 071,98
|6
|5001
|27 580,41
|08/01/2026
|21
|12858
|67 922,90
|4
|858
|4 483,16
|09/01/2026
|19
|11001
|58 085,17
|18
|11001
|58 185,17
|12/01/2026
|28
|14411
|75 680,66
|12
|8118
|42 907,20
|13/01/2026
|20
|9330
|48 857,66
|20
|9330
|49 159,12
|14/01/2026
|7
|5276
|27 949,77
|21
|16569
|88 827,90
|15/01/2026
|13
|9098
|49 201,53
|14
|7760
|42 426,64
|16/01/2026
|24
|9154
|48 508,60
|8
|3492
|18 417,79
|19/01/2026
|21
|13001
|67 455,17
|25
|9464
|49 632,06
|20/01/2026
|28
|16464
|85 027,50
|22
|11001
|56 805,20
|21/01/2026
|14
|8001
|40 975,20
|17
|11001
|57 360,20
|22/01/2026
|15
|11001
|59 055,24
|25
|16001
|86 454,20
|23/01/2026
|15
|16011
|88 481,11
|16
|10511
|58 200,67
|26/01/2026
|25
|14055
|77 320,91
|3
|555
|3 094,13
|27/01/2026
|18
|5893
|32 583,87
|20
|12893
|71 491,69
|28/01/2026
|19
|9685
|54 619,53
|34
|14749
|83 721,08
|29/01/2026
|15
|8657
|48 872,31
|10
|24593
|139 052,27
|30/01/2026
|12
|10000
|56 410,00
|13
|7866
|44 521,56
|02/02/2026
|17
|7001
|38 870,60
|23
|15135
|85 648,97
|03/02/2026
|14
|5132
|31 188,29
|29
|15132
|92 903,37
|04/02/2026
|22
|10252
|63 414,77
|17
|9252
|57 898,65
|05/02/2026
|33
|15001
|94 081,17
|24
|13219
|83 049,56
|06/02/2026
|41
|19810
|121 962,84
|13
|7002
|43 432,71
|09/02/2026
|17
|12450
|76 738,31
|30
|19040
|118 363,68
|10/02/2026
|16
|7001
|45 474,02
|33
|15001
|97 038,92
|11/02/2026
|16
|10403
|68 835,82
|27
|14403
|95 687,91
|12/02/2026
|24
|15001
|105 536,84
|22
|13001
|92 381,73
|13/02/2026
|26
|24001
|168 262,13
|31
|18001
|127 784,06
|16/02/2026
|11
|11001
|81 340,95
|28
|16001
|117 972,33
|17/02/2026
|20
|8751
|69 255,15
|19
|8751
|68 320,11
|18/02/2026
|19
|8501
|67 105,53
|11
|3501
|27 958,04
|19/02/2026
|38
|11503
|89 218,65
|34
|14253
|114 044,24
|20/02/2026
|46
|22930
|179 214,92
|2
|180
|1 422,13
|23/02/2026
|1
|1
|8,19
|38
|20001
|168 318,22
|24/02/2026
|40
|17551
|158 835,50
|44
|22551
|205 596,79
|25/02/2026
|21
|10001
|89 761,68
|18
|5001
|45 839,22
|26/02/2026
|49
|22001
|195 236,65
|5
|2001
|18 409,06
|27/02/2026
|28
|13001
|119 358,93
|41
|13501
|125 618,84
|02/03/2026
|52
|20251
|169 647,49
|16
|14751
|128 083,52
|03/03/2026
|54
|19001
|162 346,25
|19
|9001
|77 041,18
|04/03/2026
|23
|7001
|59 184,28
|35
|19501
|168 798,12
|05/03/2026
|17
|8501
|75 136,34
|19
|13501
|121 718,81
|06/03/2026
|21
|12251
|105 158,79
|5
|2251
|19 478,80
|09/03/2026
|12
|4001
|34 237,08
|25
|21501
|186 434,53
|10/03/2026
|16
|10081
|94 559,88
|27
|15081
|143 252,91
|11/03/2026
|28
|20201
|184 760,16
|12
|6201
|57 500,38
|12/03/2026
|37
|17761
|157 053,60
|7
|5261
|47 500,67
|13/03/2026
|29
|13501
|115 709,92
|13
|15001
|130 096,17
|16/03/2026
|12
|6751
|57 260,90
|12
|15751
|135 593,43
|17/03/2026
|16
|10001
|87 693,77
|19
|13001
|114 658,81
|18/03/2026
|14
|11751
|103 861,33
|28
|11001
|98 820,77
|19/03/2026
|9
|5751
|50 347,53
|33
|27001
|242 970,12
|20/03/2026
|35
|24001
|212 785,43
|6
|5501
|50 535,38
|23/03/2026
|20
|9251
|79 950,66
|20
|24251
|213 809,91
|24/03/2026
|40
|30001
|259 904,06
|8
|5001
|45 054,06
|25/03/2026
|13
|7001
|59 283,63
|8
|5001
|42 938,64
|26/03/2026
|36
|16212
|136 949,57
|19
|11487
|97 593,67
|27/03/2026
|35
|20076
|167 456,33
|33
|20076
|167 871,30
|30/03/2026
|42
|12419
|102 356,65
|16
|13321
|110 390,59
|31/03/2026
|12
|10128
|84 572,34
|22
|15951
|134 857,09
|01/04/2026
|12
|6751
|58 381,16
|27
|11501
|100 017,41
|02/04/2026
|37
|15251
|129 017,36
|11
|17251
|147 546,08
|07/04/2026
|142
|81006
|638 469,04
|1
|1
|8,58
|08/04/2026
|43
|22914
|180 072,65
|38
|25169
|201 030,09
|09/04/2026
|14
|14001
|110 385,42
|20
|42001
|332 987,71
|10/04/2026
|1
|1
|8,02
|64
|59251
|498 113,08
|13/04/2026
|19
|7501
|64 912,00
|17
|8251
|73 140,99
|14/04/2026
|20
|9826
|90 235,40
|20
|27826
|255 113,78
|15/04/2026
|23
|13101
|123 378,41
|32
|10601
|100 433,87
|16/04/2026
|27
|13751
|126 516,35
|5
|2251
|21 099,34
|17/04/2026
|27
|10251
|92 889,03
|18
|11251
|102 460,04
|20/04/2026
|21
|11001
|99 908,99
|16
|8001
|74 583,96
|21/04/2026
|31
|14251
|128 304,18
|9
|4251
|39 049,13
|22/04/2026
|18
|6752
|59 455,34
|6
|752
|6 655,46
|23/04/2026
|74
|32250
|271 523,07
|11
|4500
|40 177,44
|24/04/2026
|20
|10501
|86 286,61
|11
|6751
|56 363,22
|27/04/2026
|20
|7900
|64 510,14
|12
|5064
|41 394,81
|28/04/2026
|47
|20152
|162 935,17
|44
|19001
|153 894,61
|29/04/2026
|33
|18251
|144 993,06
|24
|10266
|81 569,63
|30/04/2026
|29
|16031
|128 173,30
|39
|24235
|194 083,57
|04/05/2026
|17
|6230
|50 669,09
|25
|5698
|46 934,20
|05/05/2026
|21
|5237
|42 558,22
|8
|4036
|33 177,57
|06/05/2026
|7
|2500
|20 730,05
|14
|5751
|47 876,27
|07/05/2026
|16
|6799
|57 531,64
|26
|10001
|84 805,98
|08/05/2026
|24
|8633
|71 211,20
|19
|10181
|85 633,41
|11/05/2026
|18
|4501
|38 843,49
|20
|15462
|136 373,14
|12/05/2026
|28
|11412
|99 934,20
|22
|11252
|99 490,18
|13/05/2026
|9
|5734
|50 144,00
|14
|7985
|70 905,36
|14/05/2026
|23
|9551
|85 059,87
|23
|11256
|100 488,62
|15/05/2026
|37
|16326
|143 161,71
|33
|11448
|100 732,10
|18/05/2026
|27
|7539
|63 792,61
|12
|6500
|55 574,87
|19/05/2026
|12
|6000
|50 392,50
|15
|7661
|64 878,40
|20/05/2026
|11
|4501
|37 958,51
|17
|7000
|59 512,53
|21/05/2026
|31
|9751
|83 008,61
|21
|8751
|74 882,48
|22/05/2026
|39
|14501
|124 332,59
|1
|1
|8,74
|25/05/2026
|13
|8751
|75 443,60
|8
|4501
|39 166,08
|26/05/2026
|26
|13971
|120 203,27
|11
|6971
|60 499,43
|27/05/2026
|27
|12721
|107 364,10
|24
|12441
|105 894,56
|28/05/2026
|20
|8251
|70 208,58
|21
|13531
|115 811,83
|29/05/2026
|22
|10210
|89 995,94
|16
|7960
|70 858,01
|01/06/2026
|16
|10751
|92 705,55
|8
|2251
|20 078,83
|02/06/2026
|19
|7730
|66 376,74
|16
|5230
|45 366,90
|03/06/2026
|22
|10001
|84 786,08
|31
|15002
|127 952,06
|04/06/2026
|1
|1
|8,55
|45
|30000
|268 256,40
|05/06/2026
|56
|27966
|255 864,29
|30
|13966
|131 723,26
|08/06/2026
|30
|15272
|130 761,77
|25
|15272
|131 671,06
|09/06/2026
|46
|28501
|243 832,90
|13
|6751
|58 428,49
|10/06/2026
|31
|15250
|127 543,22
|19
|12114
|101 593,21
|11/06/2026
|22
|9079
|77 802,94
|31
|18965
|164 550,58
|12/06/2026
|24
|12251
|110 481,48
|42
|22001
|203 289,02
|15/06/2026
|20
|9001
|85 321,92
|52
|24001
|229 736,85
|16/06/2026
|31
|20251
|194 852,29
|16
|7553
|75 032,79
|17/06/2026
|14
|9053
|84 701,14
|20
|12251
|119 468,08
|18/06/2026
|4
|1751
|17 422,45
|58
|17501
|182 626,09
|19/06/2026
|30
|17251
|175 765,44
|38
|26001
|275 305,35
|22/06/2026
|31
|13152
|141 067,43
|33
|15402
|167 344,27
|23/06/2026
|24
|7751
|81 719,10
|57
|24072
|260 350,48
|24/06/2026
|50
|19501
|208 246,11
|13
|4930
|54 895,99
|25/06/2026
|76
|33251
|320 218,44
|3
|3501
|33 865,28
|26/06/2026
|21
|8001
|73 952,60
|21
|14501
|142 513,22
|29/06/2026
|10
|4751
|49 870,15
|76
|18251
|192 544,76
|30/06/2026
|41
|19255
|204 264,55
|39
|19255
|205 728,89
1 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized, notably in the U.S and Europe, by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®
Attachment