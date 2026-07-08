Westgate Resorts Included in the Inaugural TIME List of America’s Best Private Companies 2026 

ORLANDO, Fla., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts has been awarded on TIME’s list of America’s Best Private Companies 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The inaugural award list was announced on July 8, 2026, and is available on TIME.com.





“Being named to TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Private Companies is a tremendous honor and a reflection of what makes Westgate Resorts truly special -- our people,” said Jim Gissy, Chief Executive Officer of Westgate Resorts. “This recognition is also a tribute to the vision, values and legacy established by our Founder and Chairman Emeritus, David A. Siegel, whose entrepreneurial spirit and strong belief in people helped build Westgate into the company it is today. As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain committed to fostering a workplace where Team Members are valued, supported and empowered to build meaningful careers. We are equally dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteer work and responsible business practices. Being recognized by TIME for both employee satisfaction and company impact validates our commitment to creating opportunities, enriching lives and delivering exceptional experiences for our Owners, Guests and Team Members.”

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company that operates the world’s largest privately held timeshare resort club, with a portfolio of more than 60 resort destinations offering spacious accommodations and a wide range of amenities, including water parks, world-class spas, diverse dining, entertainment venues, outdoor recreation, and premier casino resort experiences.

Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has remained focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while upholding a strong commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members deliver personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs.

The America’s Best Private Companies 2026 ranking recognizes the top 500 privately held companies across the United States based on two key dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction: Measured using survey responses from ~217,000 U.S. company employees over three years. It factors in recommendations from current and former employees, plus verified employee ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality.

Company Impact: Assessed via a partnership with Helsinki-based firm The Upright Project, which quantifies a company's Net Impact, defined as the net balance of its societal costs and benefits, across 19 subcategories spanning four pillars: society, knowledge, health, and environment.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners.

This announcement is the latest in a series from Westgate Resorts showcasing the company’s evolution and growth. Last year, the company announced a partnership with Choice Hotels, launched a new timeshare brand, VI Resorts by Westgate, and opened both Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience at Westgate Vacation Villas and Town Center Resort, and River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in Florida.

For more information, visit WestgateResorts.com. To join the Westgate team, visit careers.westgateresorts.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Exclusive vacation packages can be found at WestgateReservations.com. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | media@westgateresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb735886-2af3-4505-826c-4dab8c492f9c