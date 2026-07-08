Race Communications Unveils Multiphase 100% Fiber Network Rollout to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Race Communications announced a multiphase expansion of its 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network into the City of Fresno. Continuing to build on its statewide momentum, Race is pouring even more into the Central Valley and Fresno, initially bringing more than 38,000 homes and businesses access to an all-fiber network with symmetrical upload and download speeds.

As part of the company’s broader California expansion, which represents an investment of more than $200 million in 2026, initial construction throughout Fresno is anticipated to begin this fall. From remote work, online learning, and business growth, Fresno will soon tap into enhanced connectivity that will support long-term economic development and everyday reliability.

“As a hub for innovation in the Central Valley, it only made sense for Fresno to become our next step,” said Raul Alcaraz, Race Communications CEO. “Expanding into Fresno reflects our long-term commitment to building future-ready infrastructure where it’s needed. With our expansion to Fresno, we’re empowering tens of thousands through the speed, reliability, and bandwidth they need to grow, innovate, and stay connected.”

Soon to be powered by a true fiber infrastructure, Fresno’s homes and businesses will gain access to more consumer choice, leading to better pricing, better customer service, and a better experience online. Race’s 10 gigabit, symmetrical upload and download speeds lay a stronger foundation for Fresno’s future growth.

Connected and powered by a California-based team, Race now delivers reliable 100% fiber internet to more than 50 California markets. Across California, Race has invested more than $650 million and has an additional investment of more than $200 million underway for 2026 to build out the company’s all-fiber network and accelerate local connectivity and economic growth.

Those interested in learning more about Race services and construction updates may visit Race.com.

About Race Communications

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology. As California’s leading privately held 100% FTTH provider, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $650 million. For more information, please visit Race.com or call 877.722.3833.

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