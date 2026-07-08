Gainwell Provider Everywhere Simplifies Cross-State Medicaid Provider Enrollment

IRVING, Texas, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies LLC today announced Gainwell Provider Everywhere™, the nation’s first shared platform designed to help state Medicaid agencies securely share validated healthcare provider information and reduce duplicative data and enrollment work for providers serving Medicaid members in multiple states. Gainwell Provider Everywhere also helps states meet new CMS revalidation and program integrity requirements by keeping data current and accurate.

Designed with input from state Medicaid agencies, Gainwell Provider Everywhere addresses a common challenge for states and providers: data management, enrollment, and revalidation processes are often fragmented, repetitive, and time-consuming. By enabling participating providers and states to identify and reuse recently validated provider data where permitted, the platform helps improve data consistency, reduce administrative burden, and accelerate provider participation.

The solution gives agencies better visibility into provider information and potential risk across participating states. Instead of relying only on periodic, state-by-state checks, states can gain earlier insight when a provider has been disenrolled, or flagged for risk, exclusion, or adverse action elsewhere.

Gainwell Provider Everywhere connects with existing Medicaid provider systems. The platform is designed to help states strengthen program integrity, reduce duplicative reviews, and improve the quality of provider data across participating programs.

For states, Gainwell Provider Everywhere helps:

Better support CMS revalidation and screening requirements through improved access to recently validated provider data.

Identify potential provider risk earlier across participating states.

Reduce duplicative reviews and improve consistency in provider data.

Strengthen program integrity before claims are submitted and paid.





For providers, Gainwell Provider Everywhere helps:

Reduce repetitive data entry when updating information, enrolling, or revalidating across multiple states.

Simplify cross-state participation in Medicaid programs.

Improve the revalidation experience so providers can spend less time on paperwork and more time serving patients.





A recent Gainwell national survey found that providers using modernized systems report 50% higher satisfaction. The survey also found that improving the credentialing process is one of the most important steps to reduce provider dissatisfaction. Dissatisfied providers are:

3.9x more likely to consider leaving Medicaid within three years

2.4x more likely to limit the number of Medicaid patients they accept

1.7x more likely to delay reenrollment





“Gainwell Provider Everywhere was designed with states to solve a shared challenge: how to make provider enrollment and ongoing data management easier while strengthening program integrity,” said Mason Mabry, senior vice president and general manager, Provider Solutions at Gainwell. “By reducing repetitive paperwork and helping states see validated provider information sooner, we can support broader access to care for Medicaid members and a better experience for providers.”

More information about provider enrollment or how Gainwell Provider Everywhere can help strengthen Medicaid networks and program integrity is available in a new white paper, A Modern Approach to Medicaid Provider Enrollment, or in person at the upcoming Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC) in Portland.

About Gainwell Technologies LLC

Gainwell Technologies LLC is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, Gainwell helps modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and enhance provider experiences. Through Health Management Systems, Inc. (HMS), a Gainwell-affiliated company, the organization also safeguards program integrity by providing essential verification and cost containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR for Gainwell, cfradkin@scprgroup.com.