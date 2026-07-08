JEF ALERT: Jefferies Financial Group Investors with Losses Should Contact Block & Leviton About Securities Fraud Investigation

BOSTON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Jefferies Financial Group investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/jef.

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Jefferies Financial Group and certain of its executives misled investors about the company's exposure to First Brands Group, a now-bankrupt auto-parts supplier, through Jefferies' asset-management unit, Point Bonita Capital. According to public reports, funds run by Point Bonita were owed roughly $715 million from companies that bought First Brands' parts, and questions have emerged over how much information Jefferies gave investors about that exposure. First Brands filed for bankruptcy in September 2025 amid accounting questions, and Jefferies later disclosed a $30 million loss tied to the collapse; the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly examining whether Jefferies adequately disclosed the risk. On June 25, 2026, after Jefferies reported quarterly results showing weaker asset-management fees and investment returns driven in part by Point Bonita, its stock fell about 9%, closing at $52.64 per share.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Jefferies Financial Group common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.



Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Jefferies Financial Group, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com