Nukik Corporation Welcomes the MOU Signing Between the Governments of Nunavut and Manitoba

ARVIAT, Nunavut, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukik Corporation welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Governments of Manitoba and Nunavut yesterday, marking another significant milestone in advancing the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link (KHFL) as a strategic energy and economic corridor between the two jurisdictions.

The MOU builds on years of collaboration among the Governments of Nunavut and Manitoba, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), the Kivalliq Inuit Association (KIA), and Nukik Corporation. It reaffirms a shared commitment to advancing the KHFL and reaffirms Manitoba's commitment to provide 50 megawatts of firm electric capacity to the project.

"This MOU reinforces the strong partnership that has been built to advance this transformative nation-building project," said Kono Tattuinee, President of the Kivalliq Inuit Association and majority owner of Nukik Corporation. "The Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link is about far more than infrastructure—it is a foundation for Inuit self-determination, long-term economic opportunity, and stronger connections between Nunavut and the rest of Canada."

The KHFL is the most advanced northern intertie project in Canada. Fully Inuit-owned through Nukik Corporation, the project will deliver Nunavut's first connection to Canada's electricity grid and terrestrial fibre network, providing the critical infrastructure needed to strengthen energy security, improve connectivity, reduce reliance on imported diesel, and unlock long-term economic development across the Kivalliq region.

"The Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link is one of Canada’s most advanced Inuit-led projects and a clear nation-building opportunity for the country," said Gloria Uluqsi, President of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. "This agreement reflects the shared commitment of Inuit and the Governments of Nunavut and Manitoba to continue advancing this important project. Continued collaboration and federal leadership will be important to realizing its full potential for future generations."

Nunavut is Canada's largest jurisdiction by land area — yet it remains the only region in the country without an overland connection to the rest of Canada. The KHFL offers a clear and achievable opportunity to change that reality by connecting Nunavut to Manitoba's clean, reliable hydroelectric grid and high-capacity fibre-optic network. The Kivalliq region currently consumes approximately 138 million litres of diesel annually for electricity generation while relying primarily on satellite communications. The KHFL offers a practical, long-term and domestic solution by connecting the region to clean, reliable Manitoba electricity and high-speed fibre infrastructure.

"This represents another important step toward making the KHFL a reality," said Anne-Raphaelle Audouin, CEO of Nukik Corporation. "The KHFL is far more than diesel replacement, it is vital strategic regional infrastructure that will create the conditions for long-term Inuit-led economic growth. We look forward to working with all partners to advance this nation-building project for the benefit of Nunavut, Manitoba, and Canada."

About Nukik Corporation

Nukik Corporation is an Inuit-owned company advancing the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link, a transformative clean energy and broadband infrastructure initiative connecting Nunavut to Manitoba. Nukik Corporation is dedicated to Inuit-led development, regional partnerships, and the creation of sustainable economic opportunities in the North.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2b2a9a4-5008-4173-ae7a-27d6d52037ae