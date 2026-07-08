NorthWest Announces 2026 Drilling Underway at Kwanika

TORONTO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at its 100% owned Kwanika project, where three drill rigs were mobilized to target expansions and upgrades of both underground and open pit mineral resources. The fully funded 2026 program is expected to target up to 10,000 metres of drilling.

Kwanika Program Highlights:

Three drill rigs now turning at the Kwanika project;

Up to 10,000 metres of drilling fully funded through the Company’s recent $13.8 million financing;

Program focused on upgrading and expanding underground resources in the Western Zone;

Drilling to confirm, infill, and expand near-surface mineralization in the northern Pit Zone; and

Program designed to support a future mineral resource estimate and optimization opportunities beyond the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).





Paul Olmsted, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We are thrilled to be back drilling at Kwanika in 2026 following the success of our 2025 exploration program. Our recent financing has fully funded up to a 10,000-metre drill campaign focused on increasing resource confidence both near surface and underground, while targeting opportunities to expand the open pit resource. We believe these initiatives will further strengthen our understanding of Kwanika’s copper-gold potential, and we look forward to reporting results as they become available, as well as identifying potential opportunities to unlock additional value.”

The 2026 drill program is designed to target both expansions to Kwanika’s resource base and increase confidence in existing copper-gold mineral resources while providing opportunities to improve upon the upcoming PEA, which is expected in the near term.

Drilling is expected to continue through the end of July, with assay results anticipated later this summer. The Company is also evaluating opportunities to extend the program into the fall, including securing additional drill contractors. Any extension would focus on additional infill and expansion drilling in the northern Pit Zone to further define near-surface mineralization that remains open.

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration stated, “We are extremely pleased to have three drills turning, particularly given the strong demand for, and challenges with securing drill contractors this year. We have a substantial inventory of planned drill holes and intend to complete as many as possible this field season. The 2026 drill program has been designed using the higher-grade geology model and recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate1, both of which are supporting the upcoming PEA.

A key priority is the Western Zone, where we are targeting higher-grade mineralization to improve our confidence in the existing underground mineral resource and further support bulk underground mining methods. Our improved geological understanding suggests historical drilling of the northern extension of the mineralized system was poorly oriented, representing a significant opportunity to improve both the continuity and potential extension of the open pit mineral resources at Kwanika. We are already considering extending open pit drilling by an additional 400 meters next year. We also believe the recently reported palladium results will further enhance our understanding of the project’s structural controls, correlations, and metal zonation that would further de-risk the geological interpretations supporting mineral resources.”

2026 Drill Program Details

At Kwanika, two drill rigs are targeting deep holes in the Western Zone, progressing from east to west locations, while a third rig is focused on shallow holes in the Pit Zone, progressing from south to north. The Company has laid out 14 holes totalling 8,600 metres in the Western Zone and 27 holes totalling 5,675 metres in the Pit Zone, which totals 14,275 metres, however, given current drill constraints we are only expecting to drill up to 10,000 metres during the 2026 season assuming we can extend it beyond July. A drill collar location map showing the planned holes in the context of the geology model is provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Plan View of 2026 Drill Hole Locations





The Company will provide additional updates on the drill program as results become available over the coming months.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of NorthWest

“Paul Olmsted”

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

info@northwestcopper.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest’s exploration property interests; the Company’s ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company’s short-term and long-term goals; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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1 See NI 43-101 technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Update at the Kwanika-Stardust Project, British Columbia, Canada” dated April 16, 2026, with an effective date of February 27, 2026, filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cbd0255-200a-4391-9bd7-c27c925d934c