OptionSpreaders Reports First-Half 2026 Results Across Standard and Advanced Programs

TAMPA, FL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptionSpreaders.com today reported net performance for the first half of 2026, with the Standard Program returning 17.19% and the Advanced Program returning 18.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Three commodity sectors stood out during the period: Softs, Metals, and Energy. Across these markets, OptionSpreaders identified what it believed to be rich option premiums alongside clear fundamental opportunities.

Coffee Leads the Softs Sector

Coffee options were the main driver in the Softs sector, as record prices brought increased retail interest into the market and created extreme demand for call-side options at levels the firm believed far exceeded fundamental valuations.

The widening disconnect between market enthusiasm and the firm’s assessment of fundamental value created favorable openings for structured option sales during the period.

Precious Metals Present Rich Call-Side Valuations

Precious metal option sales also performed well through the first half as much of the discussion surrounding interest rate cuts and dollar weakness proved materially off target, creating what the firm viewed as a highly favorable environment.

Call option strikes in Silver and Gold were trading hands at levels two and three times the value of the underlying futures markets. The firm’s analysis identified portions of the sector as extremely attractive, contributing to additional premium collection during the period.

Energy Markets Reprice Middle East Risk

Energy remained a central focus as conflict in the Middle East intensified concerns surrounding oil shortages and prolonged supply disruptions.

Vast inventories in the largest importing nations and record U.S. production had been discussed in several OptionSpreaders market notes and remained important factors in the firm’s analysis. The firm believed the oil bottleneck created by the Strait of Hormuz closure would prove temporary, potentially leading to excess crude as numerous tankers later sought ports with immediate needs.

Call options with strike levels north of $200 per barrel remained popular as the war continued. Structured option sales benefited as those fears eased and WTI returned to the $60s.

“The first half of 2026 was a classic example of the type of environment we look for,” said Justin Cardwell, Head Options Analyst at OptionSpreaders.com. “In coffee, precious metals and energy, fear and speculation helped drive option premiums to levels that, in our view, were difficult to reconcile with the underlying fundamentals.”

About OptionSpreaders.com

OptionSpreaders.com is an alternative investment and commodity options firm focused on professionally managed option spread strategies. The firm evaluates opportunities across global commodity markets using fundamental research, option valuation, probability analysis and structured position construction.

The Standard and Advanced Programs use different position structures and risk characteristics. The Standard Program focuses on fully covered vertical spread structures, while the Advanced Program may use additional credit spread and ratio-based structures based on market conditions and portfolio objectives.

For more information, visit OptionSpreaders.com.





Performance and Risk Disclosure

Performance shown reflects the Standard and Advanced Programs for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026. Results are net of all commissions, fees and expenses. The Standard and Advanced Programs are separate trading programs with different position structures and risk characteristics. Individual account results may vary.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Market opinions and probability assessments may prove incorrect, and market conditions can change rapidly. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Only risk capital should be used.