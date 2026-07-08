MyFlyYatra Expanding West Coast (SFO-LAX-SEA-PDX-SAN-OAK-SJC) to India Flight route for Travelers with Economy, Premium, Business and First-Class Travel

Germantown, Maryland, United States, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFlyYatra, a fast-growing global flight booking platform, today announced an expanded focus on West Coast (Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), San Diego International Airport (SAN), Portland International Airport (PDX), Oakland International Airport (OAK) & San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)) to India Flight routes, offering travelers fares available for international flights to India's top destinations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

With demand for US-India air travel continuing to rise among the Indian diaspora and business travelers in the West Coast, MyFlyYatra is stepping in to simplify the booking experience by class upgrades, and flexible travel options - all in one platform.

Serving the West Coast-India Corridor

West Coast is one of the busiest gateways for US-India travel, with thousands of travelers searching each month for flights from SFO-LAX-SEA-PDX-OAK-SJC to major Indian cities. MyFlyYatra has built dedicated route pages and curated deals specifically for these high-demand corridors:

SFO to Mumbai Flights - One of the most searched US - India routes, MyFlyYatra connecting Bay Area travelers to India's financial capital.

SFO to Bangalore Flights - With Bangalore being a major tech hub, MyFlyYatra serves the large population of tech professionals and their families traveling between Silicon Valley and India's Silicon Valley.

SFO to Delhi Flights - Catering to travelers heading to India's capital, MyFlyYatra provides multiple airline options, with both direct and connecting itineraries.

SEA to Hyderabad Flights - MyFlyYatra also connects travelers to Hyderabad, another major destination for the Indian-American community.

LAX to Chennai Flights - MyFlyYatra also connects travelers to Chennai (formerly Madras) is the capital of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and a major cultural and economic powerhouse in South India.

A Platform Built for the Modern Indian-American Traveler

"We understand that traveling between the US and India is not just a trip - it's a connection to family, culture, and home," said Sonam Gosain for MyFlyYatra. "Our goal is to make that journey as comfortable and stress-free as possible. Whether you're booking economy, looking to upgrade to business class, or need a flexible travel package, MyFlyYatra has options that work for your schedule and budget."

MyFlyYatra distinguishes itself by offering:

Fares on popular US to India flight routes across multiple carriers

Class upgrade options for travelers seeking premium or business class comfort

Customized travel packages combining flights with additional travel services

Flexible booking options suited to both planned and last-minute travel

Reliable customer support to assist travelers throughout the booking process

The dedicated landing page – Flights to India and Business class flights to India - serves as a one-stop destination for travellers seeking economy and business class tickets to India. The page features live fare comparisons, curated deals, and a streamlined booking flow built for speed and simplicity.

Meeting Growing Demand for West Coast-India Travel

The West Coast Area is home to one of the largest Indian-American communities in the United States, driving significant demand for best and reliable flights to India. MyFlyYatra's expanded West Coast route coverage directly addresses this need, offering a streamlined platform where travelers can compare fares, select preferred airlines, and book with confidence.

The platform's user-friendly interface allows customers to quickly find flights that match their preferred travel dates, cost, and destination - without having to navigate multiple booking sites.

About MyFlyYatra

MyFlyYatra is a digital travel platform offering international flight search solutions, helping users explore airfare options across multiple destinations with a focus on structured and relevant information.