Lincoln Educational Services Expands Footprint in Maryland with New Suitland Campus

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical and skilled trades training for more than 80 years, today announced plans to expand its presence in Maryland, opening its second campus in Suitland, Maryland, located just south of Washington D.C. and within easy access of the Interstate 495 beltway. The new campus, which is the Company's 25th campus, will occupy approximately 36,000 square feet, roughly 50% of a traditional campus footprint, and will initially offer Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST) and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) programs.

The Suitland campus is expected to open during the fourth quarter of 2027, subject to construction completion and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. The new location will be the Company’s first focused-program campus model, specifically designed to focus exclusively on high-demand skilled trades in areas that would be otherwise challenging to establish a campus due to real estate and market constraints. By concentrating on EEST and HVAC programs, the Company can enter new markets more efficiently, with an estimated capital investment of approximately $10 million, compared to $25M for a traditional buildout, while creating a scalable model for future expansion. The campus is expected to serve approximately 500 students, generating over $15M in revenue and $5M in EBITDA, compared to our traditional new campus model of $30M in revenue and $10M in EBITDA when fully ramped up.

The Company’s existing campus in Columbia, MD, conveniently located between Baltimore and the northern Washington D.C. communities, has created brand and name recognition and will further complement the Company’s presence. The Maryland expansion follows a series of strategic growth initiatives across the country. Over the past several years, Lincoln has opened new campuses in East Point, Georgia and Houston, Texas; expanded existing campuses in the Philadelphia and Nashville markets; and is currently constructing new campuses in Hicksville, New York, and Rowlett, Texas, which are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027, respectively. These investments reflect continued employer demand for skilled workers and are consistent with the Company's long-term growth strategy.

"Establishing an additional campus in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area allows us to leverage the Lincoln Tech name and expand our presence in another high-growth market,” said Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our latest growth initiative is a focused-program campus model, creating a capital-efficient path to profitability. Our plan remains to open 80,000+ square foot campuses with our four in-demand programs of electrical, HVAC, welding and automotive but this smaller campus proved too good to pass up. It brings us closer to the Northern Virginia market which is experiencing strong growth from data centers and economic expansion with two of our most in-demand programs."

“This model will be focused exclusively on high-demand skilled trades programs, enabling us to serve more students, meet the workforce needs of local employers, and generate attractive returns on invested capital in areas with higher barriers to entry due to market and real estate constraints," said Chad Nyce, Chief Operating Officer.

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under the brands Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Nashville Auto Diesel College. The Company was incorporated in New Jersey in 2003 as the successor-in-interest to various acquired schools including Lincoln Technical Institute, Inc. which opened its first campus in Newark, New Jersey in 1946. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu.

CONTACT: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Brian Meyers, CFO 973-736-9340 EVC Group LLC Michael Polyviou, mpolyviou@evcgroup.com 732-933-2754



