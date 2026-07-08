Stanley Martin Homes Expands Its Footprint in the Greenville Market with New Communities Adding 800+ New Homes

RESTON, Virginia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes continues its expansion in South Carolina’s Upstate with six new communities across the Greenville area. Spanning Greenville, Fountain Inn, Anderson, Simpsonville, and Easley, these neighborhoods showcase Stanley Martin’s commitment to creating thoughtfully designed homes in locations that support connection, convenience, and everyday living.

“As Greenville and the surrounding Upstate continue to experience strong growth, we’re excited to introduce a diverse mix of communities designed to meet a wide range of lifestyles,” said Andrew Nelson, Division President at Stanley Martin Homes. “From walkable, low-maintenance townhomes to spacious single-family homes with modern conveniences, these new neighborhoods offer homebuyers more opportunities to put down roots in one of the Southeast’s most dynamic regions.”

The new communities are located across Greenville and surrounding Upstate markets and will include a mix of townhomes and single-family homes.

In Greenville, Bridgeport Townhomes features 122 three-story townhomes with three private ensuite bathrooms, attached garages, and optional rear decks. The community is located off Laurens Road and provides access to Interstate 85. Schools serving the area are highly rated.

Also planned for Greenville, West Stone Village will feature 62 four-story townhomes located near downtown. Homes will include open floor plans, rooftop terraces, garages, and standard interior finishes. The community is within walking distance of dining and less than one mile from The Children’s Museum, The Peace Center, and Unity Park.

In Fountain Inn, Hamptons offers 339 single-family homes ranging from approximately 1,800 to more than 3,500 square feet. Planned amenities include pickleball courts, open green space, a playground, and sidewalks. The community is located near shopping, dining, and major highways, including I‑385 and I‑85.

Fairview Terrace brings 119 townhomes to Simpsonville. The community is located about two miles from I‑385 and near shopping, dining, and area schools.

In Easley, The Bluffs at Kay will offer 125 single-family homes across four floor plans. Options will include ranch-style homes with primary suites on the main level. Homes will feature low-maintenance options, optional lofts or upper-level bedrooms, and a range of homesites.

In Anderson, Green Tree Place is ideally located near I-85 and just minutes from Lake Hartwell and will offer spacious, 3–5-bedroom homes from 1,550-2,800 sq. ft. with designer-inspired finishes. Homesites will include upper level as well as main level primary suites to suit a variety of needs.

Together, these communities underscore Stanley Martin Homes’ continued investment in Greenville and its surrounding area, expanding thoughtfully designed housing options at attainable price points in one of South Carolina’s most dynamic and desirable markets. This growth is further strengthened by the recent acquisition of United Homes Group, finalized in May, which broadens Stanley Martin’s presence in the region and creates new opportunities to serve even more homebuyers across the Greenville area.

For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and to explore available and upcoming communities in the Greenville area, visit www.stanleymartin.com.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin Homes is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 18 metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin Homes is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

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