EMBECTA CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Embecta Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Embecta (EMBC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Embecta common stock between November 25, 2025 to May 4, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, please contact partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Embecta Corp. (“Embecta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EMBC) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta common stock between November 25, 2025 to May 4, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 17, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





What are the Allegation Details?

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Embecta’s fiscal results; pertinently, Embecta knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s guidance was misleading and unattainable. In fact, Embecta touted the Company’s pen needle business as “incredibly resolute” mere weeks prior to missing expectations and cutting 2026 fiscal guidance.

On May 5, 2026, the Company reported second quarter 2026 earnings, which announced results below analyst expectations and included a reduction to full-year 2026 guidance. The Company stated that the two largest contributors to the results were a “loss within our pen needle product category, most of which is concentrated at a single customer” and “overall market volume softness for insulin pens and pen needles in the retail channel.” As a result of this, the Company also announced “a review of our cost structure and organizational footprint.” On this news, the price of Embecta shares declined by $5.35 per share, or approximately 58%, from $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026 to close at $3.90 on May 5, 2026.





What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: