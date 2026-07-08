VersusMedia Launches Festival API to Help Developers and Filmmakers Discover Active Film Festivals Worldwide.

Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VersusMedia, a long-running independent film and music platform founded in 2001, today announced the launch of Festival API, a developer-first REST API built to make film festival discovery faster, cleaner, and easier to integrate into modern filmmaker tools.

Festival API helps filmmakers and developer platforms discover active film festival submission opportunities across 2,000+ festivals, 30+ categories, and 75+ countries.

Festival API answers one direct question: which film festivals are accepting submissions right now?

The API currently tracks 2,000+ active, verified film festivals across 30+ categories and 75+ countries. Developers can search and filter festivals by category, genre, country, submission deadline, and maximum fee, then retrieve structured festival data including fees, accepted categories, genres, eligibility requirements, contact information, venue details, and festival rosters.

Instead of manually searching submission platforms, individual festival websites, old listings, or spreadsheets, developers get clean JSON with the festival submission data they need. Festival API also includes a proprietary Festival Score from 0 to 100 that ranks festivals by relevance to a film.

Festival API supports major film categories including short film, feature, documentary, animation, horror, sci-fi, comedy, experimental, music video, student film, LGBTQ+, environmental, faith-based, cultural and diaspora festivals, as well as newer formats such as AI film, VR/360, vertical shorts, web series, branded content, and creator content.

One of the API’s standout features is the proprietary Festival Score, a relevance score that helps rank festivals based on category match, genre alignment, fee reasonableness, deadline proximity, and other submission-fit signals. This gives developers a simple way to build recommendation tools, filmmaker dashboards, festival discovery apps, entertainment research products, and AI-powered submission planners.

Festival API is available directly at https://festivalapi.com, with prepaid credit pricing and no subscriptions. New accounts receive 50 free credits with no credit card required. The API is also being made available through additional developer marketplace channels for teams that prefer marketplace-based access.

The launch also includes official lightweight client libraries for popular developer environments, making it easier to add festival search, scoring, category lookup, country filters, and festival roster data into filmmaker-facing products.

As part of the launch, VersusMedia has also added a new Festival Search feature to the VersusMedia artist dashboard. Artists who have uploaded at least one video to VersusMedia can now access festival search tools powered by Festival API, giving independent filmmakers another way to discover relevant opportunities for their work.

“VersusMedia has always been about supporting independent voices,” said Ryan Vinson, founder of VersusMedia. “Festival API extends that mission into the developer ecosystem. We want filmmakers, platforms, and creative technology companies to have access to the same kind of structured data that larger companies take for granted.”

Festival API is designed for filmmaker platforms, submission planning tools, festival aggregators, AI agents, entertainment marketplaces, distributor workflows, studio tools, research products, and indie creators who need reliable festival data without building and maintaining their own crawling pipeline.

To learn more, visit https://festivalapi.com.

About Festival API

Festival API is a developer-first REST API for film festival discovery and submission data. The API tracks 2,000+ active, verified film festivals across 30+ categories and 75+ countries, providing structured data on deadlines, fees, eligibility requirements, accepted categories, genres, contacts, venues, rosters, and relevance-ranked Festival Scores.

About VersusMedia

Founded in 2001, VersusMedia is an independent film and music platform built to support independent creators. Over more than two decades, VersusMedia has helped filmmakers, musicians, and artists distribute and promote their work through digital platforms, streaming channels, creator tools, and developer APIs. Festival API continues VersusMedia’s mission of making entertainment industry opportunities more accessible to independent voices.

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Press Inquiries

Ryan Vinson

Founder, VersusMedia

Website: https://festivalapi.com

VersusMedia: https://versusmedia.com

info [at] festivalapi.com