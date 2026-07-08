London, UK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Stone Finance Group Ltd. has rolled out a trading platform built around three things retail and active traders consistently ask for: tighter spreads, faster execution, and access to a wider spread of markets from a single account.

The platform, available now at yellowstone-financial.com, gives traders exposure to more than 10,000 instruments across forex, shares, metals, indices, commodities and crypto CFDs all routed through the same account, the same margin pool and the same pricing engine.

For a company operating in the forex and CFD space, where execution speed and pricing transparency are often the deciding factor between brokers, Yellow Stone is leaning into both. The firm's matching engine targets average execution speeds of around 40 milliseconds, with raw ECN pricing pulled from a pool of more than 25 tier-1 liquidity providers the kind of infrastructure more commonly associated with institutional desks than retail-facing brokers.

"Most traders don't switch brokers because of one big problem they switch because of a dozen small frictions that add up: a slow fill here, a wider-than-expected spread there, a platform that doesn't quite keep pace with how they actually trade," a Yellow Stone spokesperson said. "We built this platform around removing those frictions rather than adding more bells and whistles on top of them." Karsten Ziegler, Press Release Responsable states.

That focus shows up in how client funds are handled as well. Yellow Stone holds all client deposits in segregated accounts with tier-1 UK and EU banks, kept entirely separate from the company's own operating funds. Retail clients also benefit from negative balance protection, meaning that even in fast-moving conditions a weekend gap or a sudden re-pricing an account cannot lose more than the equity it holds. The company also publishes quarterly best-execution reports covering average spreads, fill rates and slippage, a level of disclosure that isn't standard practice across the industry.

Traders can access the markets through Yellow Stone's browser-based WebTrader, native iOS and Android apps, or via REST and FIX 4.4 API connectivity for those running systematic or algorithmic strategies. Spreads on major forex pairs start from 0.0 pips, and accounts can typically be opened and funded in under five minutes, with deposit options spanning major cards, PayPal, Stripe, Wise and Bitcoin.

Whether someone is trading currency pairs around economic data releases, hedging commodity exposure, or running an automated strategy through the API, the underlying pitch is the same: one account, deep liquidity, and infrastructure that doesn't get in the way of the trade.

About Yellow Stone Finance Group Ltd

Yellow Stone Finance Group Ltd is a UK-registered CFD broker offering trading across forex, shares, metals, indices, commodities and crypto markets through its WebTrader platform, mobile apps and API access. The company is headquartered in London, England, and focuses on execution quality, pricing transparency and segregated client fund protection. More information is available at yellowstone-financial.com.