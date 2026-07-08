Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Futu Holdings Limited Stockholders that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Futu and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Futu (FUTU) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Futu securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Futu securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 25, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Futu’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Futu was not in compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, including because Futu continued to conduct securities business, public fund sales business and futures business in mainland China without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval; (2) as a result, Futu was reasonably likely to face regulatory penalties, including the disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and other penalties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Futu’s financial results were overstated.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Futu shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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