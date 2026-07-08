Ribbon-Cutting Scheduled for State-of-the-Art Digital Training Center for West Englewood Youth

Chicago, Illinois, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local leaders, community members and benefactors will celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the “Joyce Mpower House,” a state-of-the-art digital arts training facility for youth in Chicago’s West Englewood community, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 on the We Grow Peace Campus, located at 64th and Honore in Chicago. The Campus is a block-based community center, and the Joyce Mpower House is owned and operated by Metropolitan Family Services, a We Grow partner.

The Ribbon-Cutting ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the actual Ribbon-Cutting at 11 a.m. A Community Block Party will begin at 11:15 a.m.

The Joyce Mpower House will help expose youth to training for 21st century careers in digital technology starting this summer. This high-tech hub will serve as a place of learning, creativity and discovery designed to help youth realize their full potential through music, media, technology, design and more. Youth will be empowered to explore new possibilities, develop talents, and become the next generation of innovators, artists and leaders.

Highlights of the Joyce Mpower House include:

The Mpower Hub , featuring a gaming/computer lab where students will gain skills in computer design, web development, game development coding and more;

, featuring a gaming/computer lab where students will gain skills in computer design, web development, game development coding and more; An Idea Lab, a makers space with activities including graphic design, prototyping and STEM education;

a makers space with activities including graphic design, prototyping and STEM education; Health & Wellness programming focusing on life skills, mental health, and Peace Circles;

focusing on life skills, mental health, and Peace Circles; Workforce Development programming including opportunities for job shadowing, visits from tech professionals, and employee preparation and placement; and the

including opportunities for job shadowing, visits from tech professionals, and employee preparation and placement; and the Robert R. McCormick Media Center, which includes recording and podcast studios and activities including video and music production, podcasting and more.

The Joyce Mpower House has been made possible through the support of Michael and Ashley Joyce and Robert R. McCormick Foundation; Alex Pearsall of Property Adventures; Brent Norsman of Norsman Architects; and the Seymour A. Cohen Family Foundation. Special thanks to the We Grow Community & Partners.

About Metropolitan Family Services

Metropolitan Family Services empowers families to learn, to earn, to heal, to thrive. Part mentor, part motivator, part advocate, since 1857 Metropolitan Family Services has been the engine of change that empowers Chicago-area families to reach their greatest potential and positively impact their communities.

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