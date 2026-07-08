British Columbia organizations coming together to boost skills and talent training in Canadian food and ingredient ecosystem

Burnaby, BC, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada works to reach its full opportunity to do more with what it grows, there’s an increasing need to train and produce skilled workers across the food production and value-added agriculture value-chain. Today, to help address this need, Protein Industries Canada is announcing a new project with BC Food & Beverage (BCFB), the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Cultivated Food Labs (CFL), to develop and deliver a new coordinated skills training program.

Canada’s ability to Make More Here presents an opportunity to unlock $25 billion in GDP and upwards of 17,000 new innovation-based jobs. BCFB, UBC and CFL are combining their expertise to ensure enough skilled talent is ready to fill these jobs, providing companies across Canada with the workforce needed to help reach new growth potential and new markets.

“A strong and resilient agri-food sector depends on a highly skilled workforce,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “Through the support of Protein Industries Canada, one of Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters, this project will help small and medium-sized businesses access critical training and skills development opportunities, empowering workers and supporting long-term industry growth. By investing in Canadian talent and innovation, we are strengthening the competitiveness of our agri-food sector and ensuring Canadians continue to benefit from a sustainable, dynamic, and future-ready food economy.”

Aimed at Canadian SMEs across the food production and value-added agriculture sector, the program will combine academic coursework, applied technical training and industry mentorship, addressing gaps in skills training identified through industry stakeholder consultations. It will reduce reliance on outsourced expertise, supporting faster product development cycles and an increase in innovative job creation across Canada.

“Canada has plenty of potential to make more from what we grow, providing families across the country with more made-in-Canada food options, but part of reaching that potential is ensuring the sector is supported by a strong workforce,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Tyler Groeneveld said. “By addressing the current skills gap, this training program will help new workers better transition into the sector, strengthening not just their companies’ growth opportunities, but also Canada’s opportunity in the global market.”

By coming together to develop and deliver this skills training program, BCFB, UBC and CFL are eliminating duplication while leveraging complimentary expertise. The program itself will help provide students and professionals looking to expand their job opportunities with specialized knowledge and industry networks—strengthening Canada’s position in a growing global market and creating employment pathways in an emerging industry.

“BCFB is very excited about this collaborative partnership with UBC and Cultivated Food Labs to develop a skills training program that encompasses both academic and technical training,” said James Donaldson, CEO of BC Food & Beverage. “Working together, we hope to drive value-added innovation and competitive advantage in the industry.”

“Building a resilient and innovative food sector depends on developing the talent needed to meet challenges and opportunities across the value-chain,” said Dr. David Kitts, Dean pro tem, UBC Faculty of Land and Food Systems (LFS). “LFS supports the food system from farm to fork, connecting growers, processors and consumers through interdisciplinary teaching, research and innovation. Through this collaboration, we are helping equip current and future professionals with the knowledge, technical skills and industry connections needed to strengthen Canada’s food production and value-added agriculture sector.”

“Food innovation does not move forward on good ideas alone,” said Joel Gfeller, President of Cultivated Food Labs. “Canada has incredible crops, ingredients, research capacity and food companies, but products still need to be formulated, processed, packaged, tested, scaled and brought to market. CFL works in that practical middle between idea and launch, where technical decisions can make or break a product. We are grateful to bring that problem-solving perspective to this project alongside BCFB and UBC, and to help more people across Canada build the applied skills our food sector needs.”

The program will be delivered with a modular, blended-delivery structure, over a four- to 12-week period, helping ensure accessibility for students and working professionals across the food production and value-added agriculture sector. A total of $1 million has been committed to the project, with Protein Industries Canada committing $760,000 and the partners together committing the remainder.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. These projects are part of Protein Industries Canada’s broader effort to support domestic innovation and drive forward The Road to $25 Billion—a national vision to grow Canada’s plant-based food, feed, and ingredient sector into a $25 billion industry and make Canada the leading provider of plant-based ingredients. This work toward a $25 billion industry builds on the industry's efforts to Make It Here, a Protein Industries Canada initiative to help bring more value and opportunity to Canada's crops, economy, food sector and families across the country.

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About the BC Food & Beverage

BC Food & Beverage (BCFB) is the provincial industry association representing and advancing British Columbia's food and beverage manufacturing sector, whose members represent over $9 billion in industry revenues. Acting as an industry engine, BCFB connects processors of every size, from micro-businesses to large multi-brand manufacturers with the tools, resources, networks, and market opportunities they need to grow. BCFB strengthens its members' capacity to scale and compete, while advocating for a resilient, thriving food economy.

About the Faculty of Land and Food Systems at the University of British Columbia

The Faculty of Land and Food Systems at the University of British Columbia (UBC) delivers top-tier education and supports research innovations in sustainable agriculture; animal welfare; food and resource economics; food, nutrition and health; and, food safety and quality. Their scientists have informed and influenced policy, and continue to collaborate with community and industry partners to create real-world solutions to local and global challenges.

About Cultivated Food Labs

Cultivated Food Labs (CFL) is a Burnaby, BC-based food innovation and solutions development company that helps businesses turn promising ideas into market-ready products. Its 7,000 sq. ft. innovation facility and pilot plant include a commercial-grade kitchen, extrusion and pilot-scale processing equipment, packaging tools, and applied testing resources. CFL uses these capabilities to help companies solve technical challenges, reduce risk, and make better decisions from concept through launch. Working with food companies, ingredient suppliers, post-secondary institutions, and industry partners, CFL applies its Future-Friendly Foods™ approach to deliver practical food solutions built for real-world conditions.