For Women in Science 2026 Call for Applications Opens, Offering Two $15,000 Awards to Caribbean Women Researchers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L’Oréal Caribe and the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean announce the opening of the 2026 call for applications for the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program, an initiative that recognizes and supports outstanding women researchers from the region by awarding two $15,000 USD grants to advance the development of their scientific research.

The call for applications will be open from May 19 through August 14, 2026, and is intended for women scientists from the Caribbean who are pursuing doctoral studies, conducting postdoctoral research, or are in the early stages of a scientific research career within the program’s eligible STEM disciplines.

The program is part of the renowned global L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science movement, created to promote women’s participation in scientific research and help reduce the gender gaps that continue to persist in STEM fields. In the Caribbean, the initiative is carried out in collaboration with the Caribbean Academy of Sciences and the Caribbean Division of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“At L’Oréal Caribe, we firmly believe that science needs the talent, creativity, and leadership of women to address the challenges of today and the future. Through For Women in Science, we seek to increase the visibility of and support women researchers who are generating knowledge and innovation with an impact on our region and the world,” said Liana Camacho, Market Vice President of L’Oréal Caribe.

Eligible candidates must conduct research in areas such as formal sciences, life and environmental sciences, materials science, engineering, and technological sciences. The awards seek to provide financial support and recognition to women who contribute to scientific advancement across different fields of knowledge and whose research helps drive solutions to some of the main challenges facing the region.

“UNESCO works to recognize and promote the talent of women in science, foster diverse perspectives, and break down the barriers that limit their professional development,” said Audrey Azoulay, General Director of UNESCO.

In its 2025 edition, the program recognized Jamaican scientists Dr. Lori-Ann Fisher and Dr. Arianne Brown Jordan for research addressing important health and environmental challenges. Dr. Fisher conducts research on genetic factors associated with liver diseases, while Dr. Brown Jordan studies the presence of bacterial diseases in water systems serving vulnerable communities. Their research highlights the impact of Caribbean women scientists in generating knowledge and solutions for the region.

Globally, women continue to face significant challenges in the scientific field. According to UNESCO data, women represent approximately one-third of researchers worldwide. Although Latin America and the Caribbean have a higher representation of women in science than the global average, significant challenges remain regarding access to funding, visibility, and leadership opportunities in scientific research.

Interested applicants can review the complete eligibility requirements and submit their applications through the For Women in Science application platform https://www.forwomeninscience.com/challenge/show/167 . The deadline to apply is August 14, 2026.

About L’Oréal Caribe

L’Oréal is recognized as the world’s leading beauty company, with a broad portfolio of brands distributed across four main divisions: Consumer Products, Professional Products, L’Oréal Luxe, and Dermatological Beauty. From its offices in Puerto Rico, L’Oréal Caribe oversees operations across 25 Caribbean islands, with the mission to create the beauty that moves the world: beauty that is inclusive, ethical, generous, and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With a portfolio of 31 international brands and ambitious sustainability goals under our L’Oréal for the Future program, we strive to offer everyone, everywhere, the best in quality, efficacy, safety, transparency, and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in all its infinite forms.

For more information, visit L’Oréal Caribe’s official website: https://www.loreal.com/en/caribe/

Contact:

Beatiz De Jesús Rosa

(787) 638-0819

beatriz@adworkscorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c00b093c-5053-4882-827f-cd5e65ae3c1c