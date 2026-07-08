



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum based new crypto Pepeto is getting ready to launch its innovative DeFi tools, and this presale earned its spot in this article for one simple reason: the virality and traction around it are so big that smart money is already buying it as their winning play for this year.

Meme coin season is loading quietly, and Pepeto is a meme coin presale, moving this fast reminds every experienced trader of the same two names: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the two legends, because both started exactly this way, viral energy first, life-changing returns after. This article goes through that history, what those two coins can still offer today, and why the money that got rich on them is now buying Pepeto.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Created Millionaires, and New Crypto Pepeto Is Following the Exact Same Sequence

Every bull run creates a new group of millionaires, and the story always starts with one token the crowd found too late. Dogecoin proved it when DOGE ran from a fraction of a penny to $0.73, turning small buys into money that ended careers. Contessoto put his savings at four cents and rode it past $3 million per The Motley Fool . Shiba Inu did the exact same thing. Rob worked a warehouse job, put $8,000 into SHIB in early 2021, and months later sat on $1.5 million, cashing out $500,000 and quitting per Fortune . His coworker waited for a cheaper price that never came, because the moment SHIB hit Binance, the cheap entry was gone forever.

And here is the truth behind all of those stories: only risk takers win big. If you do what everybody else does, you get what everybody else gets, which definitely is not the massive returns every crypto trader dreams about. Buying the big coins feels safe because everyone buys them, and that is exactly the problem, their market caps are already too big to deliver life-changing returns.

The people who won on those coins won by being different, they bought early, before the crowd. So what does being different mean in crypto today? Buying projects before they reach exchanges, at presale, while most people still do not know the name and no huge market cap blocks the upside. Does that mean buying anything early? No. Smart risk needs risk management: check if the utility really brings demand, check the audits, and check the traction, how much was raised and how many wallets keep buying.

After a Deep Search Across the Presale Market, One Name Passes Every Risk Filter: Pepeto

After a deep search across the presale market, one name keeps topping every filter on the risk management checklist. That name is Pepeto , and here is exactly how it scores.

Start with utility, the first filter, does the product genuinely bring demand? Money got smarter in 2026, hype stopped holding prices after listing, and every experienced trader knows the three costs that eat a portfolio alive: bridge fees, swap fees, and scam losses. Ethereum based new crypto Pepeto nailed all three. Moving tokens between chains runs $15 to $50 on competing platforms, the Pepeto bridge does Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero. PepetoSwap charges nothing where Uniswap takes 0.3% of every trade, and the AI scanner grades every contract before a dollar touches it. Real problems, real fixes, demand built into the design.

Second filter, the audits, because early entry without verified contracts is not risk taking, it is blind gambling. Pepeto passed its full SolidProof audit before the listing date, every contract checked and cleared.

Third filter, traction, and this is where the numbers speak loudest. Over $10.41 million entered this presale while the crypto fear gauge sat at 19, deep inside extreme fear, the zone where retail refuses to touch anything, with new wallets still entering every round at double last month's pace. Capital that commits at fear readings like that are well experienced, and following them has always been the best move to make.

Conclusion

Meme coin season is loading again, and seasons like this are exactly where the biggest returns of every cycle get made. For 2026, the data reviewed in this article makes the choice easier than ever: the traction keeps breaking records, the tools are built and audited, and the same wallets that bought Shiba Inu and Dogecoin early are buying Ethereum based new crypto Pepeto right now. A position taken today, at presale price, before the Binance listing, is the kind of entry that turns into real returns and real wealth after launch, a feeling DOGE and SHIB winners know very well. The ones who missed those runs know the other feeling, a regret that never went away.

With the traction Pepeto is having, the presale might end and list on Tier-1-Exchanges in a few days, and buying before it does is the whole opportunity.