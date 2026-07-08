PLAB DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Photronics Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on September 4, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Photronics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Photronics between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Photronics, Inc. (“Photronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLAB) and reminds investors of the September 4, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: The true state of Photronics’ high-end product pipeline, customer schedules, and the stability of the alleged demand for its products; notably, that the seasonal recovery and design release momentum following the Chinese New Year holiday the Company was claiming would develop had stalled. Photronics was experiencing a critical bottleneck in its design release pipeline that rendered its forward growth expectations unachievable.

On May 28, 2026, Photronics announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revealing revenue and earnings well-below internal projections and highlighting a critical collapse of IC revenue by 11% sequentially. Management further provided third-quarter guidance below market consensus as the slowdown was expected to continue and margins were expected to continue their trend of compression. Management claimed that the projected seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year holiday had failed to materialize due to extensive new product launch delays, elevated fab utilization rates, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Following this news, the price of Photronics’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $53.51 per share on May 27, 2026, Photronics’ stock price fell to $34.02 per share on May 28, 2026, a decline of about 36.42% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Photronics’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Photronics class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PLAB or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Photronics Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Photronics securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Photronics misled investors regarding the true state of its high-end product pipeline, customer schedules, and overall demand stability. While the Company claimed that design release momentum and a seasonal recovery would develop following the Chinese New Year, these had actually stalled. Instead, Photronics was experiencing a critical bottleneck in its design release pipeline that made its forward growth expectations unachievable.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Photronics, Inc. securities between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of the other class members in directing and overseeing the litigation. Generally, the court appoints the investor (or group of investors) with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class, provided they are adequate and typical of the other class members. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, such as Faruqi & Faruqi, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any financial recovery is not affected by whether or not you choose to serve as a lead plaintiff.

What should investors do if they purchased Photronics stock during the Class Period?

Investors who suffered losses in Photronics are encouraged to contact Faruqi & Faruqi directly to discuss their legal rights and options. If you wish to seek the role of lead plaintiff, you must file a motion with the court no later than the September 4, 2026 deadline. You can still participate in any potential recovery without serving as a lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Photronics securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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