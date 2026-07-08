Play It Again Sports and Matt Boldy Bring Full-Circle Partnership to the American Century Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Play It Again Sports, Before Matt Boldy became a Minnesota Wild forward, Olympic gold medalist and American Century Championship competitor, he bought his first golf driver at a Play It Again Sports® store in Dedham, Massachusetts.

This week, that story comes full circle.

Boldy will represent Play It Again Sports throughout the nationally televised celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe July 10–12. The partnership highlights a shared belief between Boldy and Play It Again Sports: access to quality, affordable equipment can help shape an athlete's story.

Boldy is also using the platform to give back to the sport that shaped his career through a donation to the USA Hockey Foundation’s Youth Hockey Development Fund, which helps introduce new players to hockey, expand access to the sport and strengthen grassroots youth hockey programs nationwide.

“This partnership is personal for me,” said Matt Boldy. "I bought my first driver at Play It Again Sports in Dedham, so representing the brand at the American Century Championship is a full-circle moment. Golf and hockey weren't inexpensive sports for my family growing up, and I know how quickly the costs can add up. That's why it's meaningful to support the USA Hockey Foundation's Youth Hockey Development Fund and help more kids get the chance to play."

For Play It Again Sports, Boldy’s story reflects what the brand has helped families do for more than 40 years: make sports more affordable and accessible by giving quality used equipment a second life.

"The American Century Championship provides a unique opportunity to showcase what Play It Again Sports stands for," said Brett D. Heffes, Chief Executive Officer of Winmark Corporation. "Matt's passion for both golf and hockey, combined with his commitment to giving back, makes him an ideal partner to help us highlight the importance of creating more affordable and accessible pathways for athletes of all ages."

With more than 300 locally owned Play It Again Sports stores across North America, the brand helps families buy, sell and trade quality sporting goods, making it easier and more affordable to participate in sports while extending the life of equipment through resale.

About Play It Again Sports / Winmark

Play It Again Sports®, part of Winmark Corporation, is the leading neighborhood sporting goods store that buys, sells and trades quality used and new sports and fitness equipment. With more than 300 locally owned stores across North America, Play It Again Sports helps families and athletes access the equipment they need at a great value while supporting a more sustainable approach to sports retail.

Winmark - the Resale Company® is a nationally recognized franchisor of award-winning resale brands including Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. As of March 28, 2026, there were 1,383 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 79 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, visit winmarkcorporation.com.

About Matt Boldy

Matt Boldy is a professional hockey player for the Minnesota Wild and a former first-round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Raised in Millis, Massachusetts, he played collegiate hockey at Boston College, where he was a Hobey Baker Award Top Ten Finalist, turned pro in 2021, and won a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships. He represented Team USA at the 2022 and 2024 IIHF World Championships, leading the 2024 tournament in scoring, and again at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. In February 2026, Boldy won a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, scoring the opening goal of the gold medal match.

Media Contact:

Alex Shun

763-520-8531

ashun@winmarkcorporation.com