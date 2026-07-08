Miami, FLORIDA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixMold (also known as Fix Mold Miami) has crossed a defining milestone: more than 7,000 completed mold assessment and mold inspection projects across South Florida in 2025 — an average of roughly 135 every week, and believed to be the highest single-provider volume in the market. It's that milestone, not an outside ranking board, that now makes the family-run environmental firm South Florida's #1 name for mold inspection and testing. And the pace is accelerating: through the first half of 2026, Fix Mold Miami's certified inspectors are on track to double that number, approaching 14,000 completed visits by year's end.

Fix Mold Miami's state of the art mold detection and mold assessment technology.

What the milestone means — and why it matters

The figure isn't a slogan. It's a count of real jobs: certified inspectors on real properties, producing lab-backed reports that homeowners, buyers, and property managers can act on. In a subtropical climate where humidity sits above 65% year-round and mold can take hold behind drywall within 24 to 48 hours of a leak, that kind of consistency is the entire value proposition. Reaching 7,000 projects in twelve months means FixMold now runs the busiest mold detection operation in the region — and it is steadily pulling work away from smaller, less-equipped competitors.

Why Fix Mold Miami is taking market share across South Florida

FixMold's rise hasn't come from advertising. It has come from doing the job measurably better than the competition. Five factors keep drawing customers away from other providers:

The most advanced inspection technology in the market. Fix Mold Miami's inspectors work with signature diagnostic devices most competitors don't own — infrared thermal imaging, laser particle counters, real-time Wi-Fi-integrated air monitors, and accredited indoor air quality testing through lab partner Hayes Microbial Consulting — to find mold behind walls and inside HVAC systems, not just where it is visible.

Fix Mold Miami's inspectors work with signature diagnostic devices most competitors don't own — infrared thermal imaging, laser particle counters, real-time Wi-Fi-integrated air monitors, and accredited indoor air quality testing through lab partner Hayes Microbial Consulting — to find mold behind walls and inside HVAC systems, not just where it is visible. Certified technicians and a true one-stop team. Every job is handled by state-licensed, IICRC-certified technicians, backed in-house by licensed general contractors and AC technicians — so a diagnosis flows straight into remediation, drywall rebuild, and insurance documentation without handing clients to a patchwork of subcontractors.

Every job is handled by state-licensed, IICRC-certified technicians, backed in-house by licensed general contractors and AC technicians — so a diagnosis flows straight into remediation, drywall rebuild, and insurance documentation without handing clients to a patchwork of subcontractors. The highest-rated company in South Florida. FixMold holds a perfect 5-star rating across 1,000+ reviews on Google, Yelp, BBB (A+ accredited), Facebook, Angi, and Thumbtack — the product of an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, a lowest-price guarantee, 0% APR financing, a 12-month warranty, and 24/7 live concierge with complimentary virtual FaceTime consultations.

FixMold holds a perfect 5-star rating across 1,000+ reviews on Google, Yelp, BBB (A+ accredited), Facebook, Angi, and Thumbtack — the product of an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, a lowest-price guarantee, 0% APR financing, a 12-month warranty, and 24/7 live concierge with complimentary virtual FaceTime consultations. Every credential the field requires — and then some. Fix Mold Miami is state-licensed for both mold assessment (license #MRSA2521) and mold remediation (#MRSR2709), IICRC-certified, and credentialed through DBPR, NAERMC, AIHA, IAQA, NORMIPRO, and NAMP. The company is also recommended by Miami physicians for immune-compromised and health-sensitive clients.

Fix Mold Miami is state-licensed for both mold assessment (license #MRSA2521) and mold remediation (#MRSR2709), IICRC-certified, and credentialed through DBPR, NAERMC, AIHA, IAQA, NORMIPRO, and NAMP. The company is also recommended by Miami physicians for immune-compromised and health-sensitive clients. More than 40 years of Katz family innovation. Since 1989, the Katz family has founded and led some of the industry's most influential companies — Five Boro Mold Specialist, Z. Tak Mold Specialist, and Katz & Sons — and co-founded the Florida Association of Mold Professionals, while pioneering patented procedures such as the CO2 Hydrogenation dry-ice cleaning process and Solar Airflow prevention systems. That four-decade legacy of pioneering, patented techniques keeps FixMold at the leading edge of the field.

"Beyond impressed." One Fort Lauderdale homeowner called Fix Mold Miami about a persistent smell in the master bedroom; a five-person crew headed straight for the attic, found a ripped duct above the room, and cleared the problem within 24 hours — the kind of root-cause result that has filled FixMold's review pages. (Verified Fix Mold Miami customer review.)

Where the demand is coming from

The growth has followed South Florida's most moisture-prone corridors. Along the coast, salt air and nonstop air conditioning drive constant condensation, and requests for Miami Beach Mold Inspection and lab-certified Mold Testing Miami Beach have climbed sharply among condo associations and waterfront homeowners. Inland, aging housing stock and heavy seasonal rainfall have fueled steady work in Mold Inspection Miami Gardens, Davie Mold Inspection, and — near the airport, where older homes and storm exposure meet — Mold Inspection Miami Springs.

North of the city and across the county line, the pattern holds. Coastal humidity has pushed demand for Mold Inspection At North Miami Beach and Mold Testing North Miami Beach, while Broward's waterfront condos and commercial buildings have made Broward Mold Inspection, Fort Lauderdale Mold Assessment, and detailed Mold Evaluation Fort Lauderdale a growing share of the schedule. In the city itself, Mold Inspection Miami and Mold Testing Miami remain two of the most-requested services in Miami-Dade County.

On the water, too

FixMold's inspection work isn't limited to buildings. The company's marine division extends the same diagnostic standard to the water, offering mold inspection for boats, yachts, and passenger ships berthed across Miami's marinas — vessels where humidity, salt, and enclosed cabins concentrate the exact conditions mold needs to thrive.

A standard that carries into every home

That accuracy is why waterfront households increasingly turn to the team for Residential Mold Detection Miami Beach and why property managers rely on FixMold's Residential Mold Inspector Miami Beach teams to document conditions before remediation ever begins.

"Seven thousand projects isn't a marketing number — it's seven thousand families and businesses who got the truth about their property," said Moty Katz, Founder of Fix Mold Miami. "No guesswork, no upselling, just certified data. Becoming the #1 name for inspections in South Florida happened because we obsessed over doing each one right. Doubling the volume in 2026 just means we reach more people before mold becomes a crisis."

About FixMold

Fix Mold Miami is a state-licensed, IICRC-certified environmental firm delivering Miami Mold Services — including mold inspection, mold testing, indoor air quality testing, black mold detection, water damage assessment, and HVAC and air duct evaluation — across residential, commercial, and marine properties throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and the Florida Keys. Backed by more than four decades of the Katz family legacy and 1,000+ verified five-star reviews, the company is recognized for its comprehensive Miami Mold Assessment reporting and region-wide South Florida Mold Assessment coverage. From a House Mold Inspector Miami Beach visit to full House Mold Detection Miami Beach diagnostics, FixMold pairs advanced technology with transparent, family-first service.

Media & Booking Contact FixMold 10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168 Phone: (305) 465-6653 | (786) 882-1823 Email: info@fixmold.com License #MRSR2709 · #MRSA2521

Homeowners and businesses can schedule a Free Mold Inspection Miami consultation, including complimentary virtual FaceTime assessments, by phone or online.

the FixMold team completing their 7,000th mold assessment.

Press Inquiries

Abraham Katz

info [at] fixmold.com

(305) 465-6653

https://fixmold.com/

10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Y4-JIhnZnkg