Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about estimated provisions against legal risk related to FX mortgage loans portfolio booked by Bank Millennium, S.A. in 2Q 2026
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| Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about estimated provisions against legal risk related to FX mortgage loans portfolio booked by Bank Millennium, S.A. in 2Q 2026
Attachment
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