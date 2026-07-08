ALHC Investor Notice: Johnson Fistel Investigates Alignment Healthcare, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

What Should Alignment Healthcare Investors Do?

If you purchased Alignment Healthcare securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

To join the investigation click here.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Alignment Healthcare?

On July 8, 2026, it was reported that a former executive at Alignment Healthcare filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the Company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation.

In light of these allegations, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Alignment Healthcare complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Alignment Healthcare stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com