BE Investor Notice: Johnson Fistel Investigates Bloom Energy Corporation

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

What Should Bloom Energy Investors Do?

If you purchased Bloom Energy securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

To join the investigation click here.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Bloom Energy?

On July 8, 2026, Hunterbrook published a report concerning Bloom Energy’s AI growth narrative and certain statements concerning its supply chain.

The report challenged statements by Bloom's CEO that the Company has “no China supply chain” and is “not dependent on China for scandium,” alleging that Bloom remains reliant on Chinese-sourced scandium through multiple supply routes.

Hunterbrook further cited a representative of Hunan Oriental Scandium, who allegedly stated, “We are also BE's largest supplier of scandium,” and, when discussing how the material reaches U.S. customers, stated, “Not exported directly.”

In light of these allegations, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Bloom Energy complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses or are a long-term holder of Bloom Energy stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com