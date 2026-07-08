Astera Labs Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2026 after the close of market on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. Astera Labs will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug. 4, 2026 Time: 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET Hosts: Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer

Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer

Des Lynch, Chief Financial Officer Dial-in: 1 (833) 461-5787

Conference ID: 622 676 657

Webcast: https://ir.asteralabs.com

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs’ Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, NVLink Fusion, PCIe®, and UALink™ semiconductor-based technologies with the company’s COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. The company’s custom connectivity solutions business complements its standards-based portfolio, enabling customers to deploy tailored architectures to meet their unique infrastructure requirements. Discover more at www.asteralabs.com.

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Investor Contact:

Leslie Green

Leslie.green@asteralabs.com