Beacon Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BOSTON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) announced today that it will report second quarter 2026 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

To listen to the call via the webinar, please visit: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/795588966

To listen to the call, interested parties may dial (800) 715-9871 (United States) or (646) 307-1963 (internationally) and ask for the Beacon Financial Corporation conference call (Conference ID: 6567963).

A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at (800) 770-2030 (United States & Canada) or (609) 800-9909 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 6567963. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company’s website at beaconfinancialcorporation.com.



ABOUT BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is the holding company for Beacon Bank & Trust, commonly known as Beacon Bank, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast. Headquartered in Boston, the Company has $22.2 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York. Beacon Bank offers a full suite of tailored banking solutions including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer and residential products and services. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary, SBA lending through its 44 Business Capital division, and private wealth services through Clarendon Private.

Beacon Financial Corporation

Carl M. Carlson

617-425-5331

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer