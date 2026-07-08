Barfresh to Participate in the Health, Wellness & Longevity Virtual Conference Hosted by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, July 22nd

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be taking part in Maxim’s virtual Health, Wellness & Longevity conference on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Barfresh will join an Innovations in Beverages Panel discussion, which is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Pacific Time).

Consumer wellness and scientific innovation are reshaping how people eat, drink, and pursue longer, healthier lives. In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with leaders from companies at the forefront of innovation across beverages, food, supplements, and longevity. Participants will discuss shifting consumer preferences, the science behind emerging ingredients, building trusted brands, navigating regulation, and capturing share in some of the fastest-growing categories in consumer health.

This conference will be live on digital.maximgrp.com for institutional investors. To register for the conference visit here.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, food service industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

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John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com