Monster Beverage Declares Two-for-One Stock Split

CORONA, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a 2-for-1 split of its common stock that will be effected in the form of a 100% stock dividend. Each stockholder of record on July 24, 2026 will receive a dividend of one additional share of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 10, 2026. The Company anticipates its common stock to begin trading at the split-adjusted price on August 11, 2026.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® and Punch Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® and Monster Killer Brew® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® and Storm™ total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, FLRT™ total wellness energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, The Beast™, Beast® Tea, Blind Lemon® and Blinder Lemon™. For more information visit www.monsterbevcorp.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, as amended, regarding the expectations of management with respect to our future operating results and other future events including revenues and profitability. The Company cautions that these statements are based on management’s current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of the Company, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the timing and completion of the stock split; our ability to sustain and/or surpass the current level of sales of our products, to adapt to changing consumer preferences, and to effectively respond to competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to implement our growth strategy, including expanding our business in existing and new sectors and achieving profitability within our Alcohol Brands segment; our ability to adapt to the changing retail landscape with the rapid growth in e-commerce retailers and e-commerce websites; our ability to absorb, reduce or pass on to our bottlers/distributors increases in costs and expenses, including, but not limited to, increases to the cost of aluminum and other raw materials, the Midwest Premium, and freight costs; the impact of the current U.S. presidential administration’s policies on our energy drinks due to concerns about sugar-sweetened beverages, particular ingredients, such as food dyes, and the “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) process; the impact of proposed or adopted domestic and/or foreign legislation to limit or restrict the sale of energy drinks (including the prohibition of the sale of energy drinks to certain demographics, at certain establishments, in certain container sizes or pursuant to certain governmental programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)); the impact of changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of additional tariffs; the impact of adverse changes in our costs, our supply chain, inflation or consumer demand for our products; the imposition of new and/or increased excise sales and/or other taxes on our products; our extensive commercial arrangements with The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) and, as a result, our future performance’s substantial dependence on the success of our relationship with TCCC; the effects of unilateral decisions by bottlers/distributors and/or retailers on our business, including their distribution and placement of our products, their consolidation, their discontinuation, or restriction of the range of, all or any of our products that they carry, their limitations on the sale or sizes of our products, and/or their allocation of less resources to the sale of our products; changes in the price and/or availability of raw materials and other supply chain issues, such as the availability of products, suitable production facilities and/or co-packing arrangements; possible recalls of our products and/or the consequences and costs of defective production; disruption to our manufacturing facilities and operations related to climate, labor, production difficulties, capacity limitations, regulations or other causes; disruption to and/or lack of effectiveness of our information technology systems, including internal and external cybersecurity threats and breaches; adverse publicity surrounding obesity, alcohol consumption and other health concerns related to our products, product safety and quality; liabilities resulting from legal or regulatory proceedings, government investigations, and/or injunctions; the inherent operational risks, including the abuse or misuse of our products presented by the alcoholic beverage industry and/or related claims that may not be adequately covered by insurance or may lead to litigation; the current uncertainty and volatility in the national and global economy and changes in demand due to such economic conditions, including a slowdown in consumer spending generally; and the impact of military conflicts, including supply chain disruptions, volatility in commodity prices, increased economic uncertainty and escalating geopolitical tensions. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks that could affect our operating results, see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our subsequently filed quarterly report. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.