Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.
Conference Call Details
Live Telephone Dial-In
U.S.: 833.461.5787
Meeting ID: 646976405
Live Webcast Log-In
Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com
Registration: Name and Email Required
Analyst Registration
To participate in Q&A, use this link to receive a unique passcode.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit liveoakbank.com.
Contacts:
Walter J. Phifer | CFO
910.218.2196
Claire Parker | Investor Relations
910.597.1592
investor.relations@liveoak.bank