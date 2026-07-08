Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

Conference Call Details

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 833.461.5787

Meeting ID: 646976405

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com

Registration: Name and Email Required

Analyst Registration

To participate in Q&A, use this link to receive a unique passcode.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit liveoakbank.com .

Contacts:

Walter J. Phifer | CFO

910.218.2196

Claire Parker | Investor Relations

910.597.1592

investor.relations@liveoak.bank