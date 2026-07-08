Giga Metals Appoints Steven Latimer to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals Corp. (TSX-V: GIGA; OTCQB: GIGGF; FSE: BRR2) (“Giga Metals” or the “Company”) today announced that Steven Latimer, a highly accomplished capital markets executive, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company's Board of Directors, effective July 8, 2026.

Scott Lendrum, Chief Executive Officer of Giga, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to the Board of Giga. With more than 30 years of experience as an advisor and financier to the global mining industry, Steve brings a proven track record of advising mining leadership and developing companies across the globe. His experience and deep industry relationships will further strengthen the Board's skill set, industry awareness and independence as we continue to execute our strategy. Mr. Latimer also has a strong background in philanthropy and community engagement, two elements we view as essential for developing a project with the potential impact of Turnagain.”

Steven Latimer, Independent Director, commented: “I am pleased to join the Board of Giga Metals and look forward to working alongside the Company’s experienced leadership team. The Turnagain Project is a unique Canadian critical minerals asset, offering exposure to several strategically important commodities within a large-scale, long-life resource. As demand for secure and responsibly developed critical mineral supply continues to grow, I believe Turnagain is well positioned to play an important role in supporting that future while creating long-term value for stakeholders.”

Mr. Latimer brings over 30 years of capital markets and investment banking experience, focused on the global mining and metals sector. He is currently Managing Director and Head of North America at Bacchus Capital, a London, UK-based, mining focused investment and merchant bank. Steve recently served as Interim CEO and Director of BG Gold, an advanced stage gold exploration project in Nunavut, and was Non-Executive Chairman of Alta Copper, a TSXV-listed Peruvian copper developer that was recently acquired by Fortescue Minerals. In 2012, Steve established Jefferies’ Investment banking practice in Canada, where he served as Managing Director, Head of Canadian Investment Banking and fulfilled the role as President of Jefferies Securities Inc. Steve’s banking experience also includes leadership roles at Credit Suisse (Head of Canadian Mining & Metals investment banking team) and UBS Securities (Canada), having started his career in 1990 with Goldman Sachs in New York. Mr. Latimer holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an HBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. He also holds the CFA and ICD.D designations.

In connection with Mr. Latimer’s appointment, the Company has issued Mr. Latimer 550,000 options (the “Options”) exercisable into 550,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 5 years pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options vest as to one quarter immediately, with an additional one quarter vesting annually. All options vest on a Change of Control.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulfide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023. The Turnagain ultramafic intrusive complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements include, but are not limited to, completion of the Private Placement and any additional funding for the Turnagain Project. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: the conditions to closing of the Private Placement may be not be satisfied; the Company may not be able to locate suitable investors for the Private Placement and the terms for any additional funding of the Turnagain Project may not be finalized. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

“Scott Lendrum”

SCOTT LENDRUM,

CEO and Director

Contact Information

Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300

Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com

Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 604 – 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8