Range Impact Announces Vin Ferrara, MD, MBA, Has Joined the Company as Vice President, Real Estate

CLEVELAND, OHIO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Range Impact, Inc. (OTC: RNGE) (“Range Impact” or the “Company”), a public company dedicated to acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing former industrial and mine properties throughout Appalachia, today announced the appointment of Vin Ferrara, MD, MBA, as Vice President, Real Estate.

Mr. Ferrara is the Founder and Managing Partner of Home Impact Partners, which he will continue to manage and grow as a distinctive real estate investment and advisory firm. Home Impact Partners was established to support the builders of impactful homes and communities by integrating its 20 proprietary Impact Pathways™ and innovative technologies into each real estate development. He is also a member of the Urban Land Institute’s Health Leaders Network, which facilitates creative collaborations within the fields of planning and design, development, public health and beyond, and empowers participants with actionable knowledge on development and design strategies that improve health, well-being, and social equity.

Prior to founding Home Impact Partners, Mr. Ferrara was a Managing Director at Ziegler, Partner at Concord Health Partners, Consultant at McKinsey & Company, and held leadership roles with Biogen and Thorne HealthTech, both innovative health companies. Mr. Ferrara launched his entrepreneurial business career as Founder and CEO of Xenith, a sports equipment company dedicated to innovation, education and concussion prevention and management. Mr. Ferrara also worked for three years as a research fellow at the Transplantation Biology Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, prior to graduate school.

Mr. Ferrara received an MD from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, an MBA from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and a BA from Harvard University where he majored in Government and played quarterback on the varsity football team.

Michael Cavanaugh, Range Impact’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Vin to the Range team as Vice President, Real Estate.” Cavanaugh added, “It is rare to find someone with Vin’s unique blend of talent, experience and character to assist our management team with the development of our nascent real estate strategy. We continue to build our management team with exceptional professionals like Vin and are excited about the opportunity to create truly unique and authentic new spaces for residents on underutilized land in Appalachia.”



“I am truly honored to be joining Range Impact and its mission-driven management team. The opportunity to support Range’s vision for reclaiming and repurposing land in one of the most beautiful and historically important regions in the United States is very exciting, and exactly the type of opportunity I envisioned when founding Home Impact Partners,” said Mr. Ferrara. “I look forward to bringing the full expertise of our team and advisors to Range Impact and to driving impact for the region and people of Appalachia.”

About Range Impact, Inc.

Range Impact, Inc. (OTC: RNGE) acquires, reclaims, and repurposes former industrial and mining properties throughout Appalachia into strategic infrastructure and associated high-growth assets supporting long-term economic development, environmental stewardship, and shareholder value.

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Range Impact, Inc.

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