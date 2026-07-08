Reevo Strengthens Its AI-Powered Prospecting and Outreach With Acquisition of Ciro

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reevo, the AI-native Revenue Operating System backed by Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, today announced it has acquired Ciro, a B2B prospecting agent that finds, qualifies, enriches, and drafts outreach to sales contacts at scale. Reevo gives reps the ability to run prospecting in the same system where they manage their pipeline and close deals. Acquiring Ciro adds to that foundation, bringing even more depth and precision to existing capabilities.

Most B2B revenue teams already use some form of prospecting software, but it typically lives in a separate tool from the CRM and outreach platforms, requiring reps to export lists, re-verify data, and manually load contacts into a sequencer before a single email goes out. Reevo was built to eliminate exactly that kind of tool sprawl by building prospecting directly into the platform. Ciro's technology takes that built-in prospecting further, replacing workflows that used to require their own login, export, and integration work with prospecting that already knows the account. Ciro's prospecting agent runs on a multi-terabyte search index covering hundreds of millions of person and company profiles, executing multiple search passes that progressively refine precision as the system learns what a customer actually wants.

Companies use Ciro to handle prospecting for their sales development teams, building lists with more than ten qualifying criteria per contact at a speed and consistency no individual rep could match working alone. The agent also remembers preferences over time: ideal customer profiles, exclusion rules, and outreach voice are learned once and applied automatically from that point forward.

With the acquisition, Ciro's technology becomes a native part of Reevo's prospecting engine, making Reevo's contact enrichment, lead scoring, and personalized outreach drafting more powerful than ever — all without managing a separate tool or vendor. For Reevo customers, that means the pipeline fills itself: qualified leads appear inside the CRM already enriched, already scored, and already matched to the right account, with outreach drafted and ready to send.

The acquisition comes as Reevo has seen 4x growth since its November 2025 launch, growing past 90 employees with senior leaders from Affirm, Airbnb, Box, DoorDash, HubSpot, Notion, Salesforce, Square, Rippling, and Uber.

"Every revenue team we talk to is paying for four or five separate tools just to find out who to call. We built prospecting into Reevo from the start, and Ciro's agent makes it far more powerful — one of the best prospecting engines in the market, now running natively in the platform our customers already run their entire business on,"said David Zhu, Co-Founder and CEO of Reevo. "This is what it looks like when revenue actually runs on autopilot. Not a dashboard that tells you what to do next. A system that already did it."

"Ciro and Reevo fit naturally together: prospecting that just works and an operating system built for it to run on. Combining them lets our system prospect with the intelligence of the full customer lifecycle, where everything learned downstream feeds back into who our customers go after next," said Richard Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Ciro. "I'm incredibly bullish on what Reevo is building and how it'll serve our customers."

Reevo's AI-native Revenue Operating System replaces the patchwork of point tools, CRM, prospecting databases, enrichment vendors, sequencers, dialers, and meeting intelligence software that most B2B revenue teams stitch together today. Built on first-party data captured directly from emails, meetings, and calendars, the platform gives every rep full context on every account through Ask Reevo, the AI copilot that reasons across a team's entire pipeline rather than just summarizing it. With Ciro's technology now strengthening its prospecting, Reevo gives customers a revenue engine that does not wait to be told who to chase. It already knows.

About Reevo

Reevo is a modern, AI-native Revenue Operating System that replaces the patchwork of B2B tools that marketing, sales, and customer success teams use today. Reevo's unified platform eliminates manual work, boosts productivity, and equips revenue teams with a single source of truth that proactively provides context and takes action to help them sell. Built on a unified data core, Reevo transforms fragmented, passive go-to-market workflows into one intelligent platform from first-touch through closed-won. Reevo was founded in 2024 by David Zhu, Cindy Hao, Curtis Tan, and Clement Fang and has raised $80 million in funding from Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, and Zhu Ventures. Learn more at reevo.ai.

About Ciro

Ciro is a B2B prospecting agent that automates how revenue teams identify and reach the right buyers. It handles the research, qualification, enrichment, and first-draft outreach that GTM teams normally do by hand, and adapts its targeting and messaging as it works. Founded by David Winer, Ross Geiger, and Richard Lee, Ciro is backed by CRV, Y Combinator, and SV Angel. It is now part of the Reevo platform.