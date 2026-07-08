Groove Technology Solutions Partners with HPS to Expand Access to Property Technology Solutions

Salt Lake City, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Technology Solutions announced its new partnership with HPS, a group purchasing organization supporting education, healthcare, and senior living organizations nationwide. The agreement gives HPS member organizations direct access to Groove's property technology solutions at preferred pricing, removing a common barrier for institutions that need reliable technology but lack the internal resources to vet and manage multiple vendors.

Groove partners with HPS to deliver comprehensive technology solutions to members.

Under the new agreement, HPS members gain access to Groove's full range of property technology services. This includes building infrastructure such as Public Safety Distributed Antenna Systems, managed services including Wi-Fi, phone, and DIRECTV, and access and security solutions such as video surveillance and access control. Rather than sourcing these services from separate vendors, HPS members can now work with Groove as a single point of contact for design, installation, and long-term support.

The partnership addresses a challenge that many education, healthcare, and senior living organizations share. These organizations often operate with limited technology staff yet carry high expectations for uptime, safety, and connectivity. Groove's approach centers on taking ownership of that complexity, giving HPS members a standardized technology experience across their portfolio and one team accountable for every part of it.

“We look for partners who bring real value to our members, not just a discount,” said Nathan Stock, Director of Clinical & Ancillary Contracting at HPS. “Groove's ability to deliver everything from infrastructure to ongoing support through a single team is exactly the kind of partnership we want to offer.”

Groove’s business model is centered on long-term relationships rather than one-time installations. HPS members will have access to the same responsive service Groove provides across its senior living, healthcare, and education client base. Every project includes 24/7 U.S.-based support, backed by the Groove Guarantee and a 4.9-star average across more than 1,700 verified Google reviews.

“HPS has built trust with its members over 75 years by looking out for their best interests,” said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove Technology Solutions. “We take that same approach with every property we support. This partnership means more organizations get access to technology that just works, without having to manage it themselves.”

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for senior living, healthcare, education, multifamily, and hospitality properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions—including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all.

To learn more, visit https://www.getgrooven.com/.

About HPS

Founded more than 75 years ago, HPS supports a broad membership base, including senior living communities, schools and educational organizations, senior nutrition programs, county governments, religious organizations, camps, correctional facilities, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.hpsgpo.com/.

Press Inquiries

Emily Anderson

eanderson [at] getgrooven.com

https://www.getgrooven.com