Republic Power Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Singapore, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Power Group Limited (Nasdaq: RPGL) (the “Company” or “Republic Power”), a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services, and peripheral hardware, today announced that on June 30, 2026, it received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and that Nasdaq has closed this matter.

About Republic Power Group Limited

Republic Power Group Limited is a Singapore-based company engaged in providing customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services, and peripheral hardware products. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://republicpower.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Republic Power Group Limited

Email: ir@republicpower.net