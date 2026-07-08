ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its second quarter 2026 earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:

ITW Q2 2026 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-833-461-5787 (domestic) or 1-585-542-9983 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The meeting id is 826217805.

Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $16 billion in 2025. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com.

Investor Relations & Communications

Erin Linnihan

Tel: 224.661.7431

investorrelations@itw.com | mediarelations@itw.com