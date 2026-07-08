LGI Homes Unveils The Meadows at Riverside with Grand Opening Event in Falling Waters, West Virginia

FALLING WATERS, W.Va., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes proudly announces the grand opening of The Meadows at Riverside, an exciting new single-family home community located in Falling Waters. This highly anticipated neighborhood offers thoughtfully designed homes featuring modern upgrades, spacious layouts and exceptional value in a scenic riverside setting.

The Meadows at Riverside delivers a lifestyle centered on comfort, convenience and outdoor recreation. Nestled among the natural beauty of Falling Waters, residents will enjoy a welcoming community featuring walking paths, pickleball courts, a children’s playground, gazebo, barbecue grills and open green spaces. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the close proximity to Falling Waters Waterfalls Park, the Potomac River and other local parks offering hiking, kayaking, picnicking and year-round recreation.

Centrally located between Martinsburg and Hagerstown, The Meadows at Riverside is a short drive to everyday conveniences. Residents can enjoy a day of shopping at Valley Mall or Crosspoint Shopping Center less than 10 miles from the community. Major commuter routes including I-70, I-81 and US-11, as well as the MARC train station, are also nearby.

"The Meadows at Riverside offers homebuyers an incredible opportunity to enjoy modern living in one of West Virginia's most desirable locations," stated Vice President of Operations Paul DiConsiglio. "With thoughtfully designed homes, included upgrades, outstanding community amenities and a simplified path to homeownership, this community is designed to help families achieve their dream of owning a home."

The community features a collection of spacious three- and four-bedroom single-family homes, each complete with attached two-car garages and flexible floor plans designed to fit a variety of lifestyles. Every home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHome Plus™ package, offering a full suite of upgrades at no additional cost. These enhancements include granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, designer cabinetry, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, programmable Honeywell thermostats, energy-efficient features and professionally designed exterior details.

Six thoughtfully designed floor plans are available at The Meadows at Riverside:

Martin – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,527 sq. ft.

Allen – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,656 sq. ft.

Birch – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,742 sq. ft.

Craven – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,397 sq. ft.

Davidson – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,800 sq. ft.

Rolen – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,294 sq. ft.

With its upgraded interiors, outstanding amenities, convenient location and welcoming atmosphere, The Meadows at Riverside is poised to become one of the premier new home communities in the Falling Waters area.

A grand opening event will be held on the weekend of July 11 & 12, 2026 with limited-time savings available at the event. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the LGI Homes Information Center at (833) 788-0974 ext 56 for additional details.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560



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