LocknCharge Launches ForwardPass to Close the Automation Gap in Device Management





MADISON, Wis., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocknCharge today announced the launch of ForwardPass, a self-service smart locker solution designed to help organizations automate the physical device workflows that are still often handled manually.



Organizations know device access is a problem. Laptops, tablets, handhelds, radios, phones, and other technology can be uncharged, broken, unavailable, untracked, or waiting for someone to hand them over. These issues slow down employees, frontline teams, students, and the IT or operations staff supporting them.

But many organizations still do not treat device management as an opportunity for automation.



ForwardPass customer survey insights show that more than 60% IT leaders agree that automated, self-service loaner management would reduce device downtime. Yet 50% do not currently consider cloud-based or hardware tools to improve device management, and more than 50% do not have an automated ticketing system.

"Organizations have spent years automating software workflows, but the physical movement of devices is still too often managed through manual handoffs, spreadsheets, and staff availability,” said James Symons, CEO of LocknCharge. “ForwardPass is our response to that gap. It builds on our work in charging, storage, and device access by helping customers keep devices ready and accountable without adding more manual work for their teams.”

Many organizations have already automated parts of IT and operations, from help desk intake to asset records and software management. But the physical movement of devices often still depends on people. Someone has to deploy the device, charge the spare, issue the loaner, collect the broken device, manage the repair path or provide a replacement.



ForwardPass by LocknCharge gives organizations a controlled, self-service way to deploy, charge, loan, repair, and replace shared devices and operational assets, so people can get what they need without waiting on manual handoffs.



ForwardPass supports five core workflows:

Deployments: Make devices available for secure pickup and rollout.

Charging: Keep devices powered and ready for use.

Loaners: Provide self-service access to temporary devices.

Repairs: Let users submit broken devices for repair.

Replacements: Give users access to a working device when one is damaged, unavailable or being repaired.





For IT and operations teams, the value is straightforward: fewer manual handoffs, less time spent chasing devices, better visibility into device status and faster access for the people who rely on shared technology.



ForwardPass customer outcomes show the value of automating these physical workflows. Customers report saving more than 120 minutes per day for IT teams and spending 80% less time on device management.



ForwardPass helps organizations address a practical but often overlooked automation gap: the work that happens after a device is purchased, assigned, broken, borrowed, returned, charged or replaced. By automating those workflows, teams can reduce downtime, improve visibility, and make mobile devices easier to access, track, and support.



About LocknCharge

LocknCharge provides solutions that help organizations secure, charge, store, and manage mobile devices. Through ForwardPass, LocknCharge helps teams automate shared device workflows through self-service smart locker technology.

Contact

Mary

ForwardPass by LocknCharge

mary.a@lockncharge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ed37317-4014-44a0-b33a-e388e24a4412