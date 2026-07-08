INVESTOR ALERT: The Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until August 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Hub Group class action lawsuit. Captioned Lawler v. Hub Group, Inc., No. 26-cv-07596 (N.D. Ill.), the Hub Group class action lawsuit charges Hub Group and certain of Hub Group’s top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Hub Group class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-hub-group-inc-class-action-lawsuit-hubg.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Hub Group is a supply chain solutions provider that offers transportation and logistics management services.

The Hub Group class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth; and (ii) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group allegedly announced “that it will restate its financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of 2025” due to “an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025.” Hub Group allegedly further announced that its reports for those quarters “were in each case materially misstated due to the aforementioned error and should no longer be relied upon” and that the “total amount of the reduction to accounts payable and purchased transportation costs related to this issue that was recorded during these periods is $77 million.” On this news, the price of Hub Group stock dropped approximately 18%, according to the complaint.

The Hub Group class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that it had “identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported,” rendering its 2023 and 2024 financial reports to be materially misstated such that they “should no longer be relied upon.” Hub Group allegedly further announced that it expected “to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.” On this news, the price of Hub Group stock fell 13%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Hub Group securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hub Group class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Hub Group class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Hub Group class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Hub Group class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com