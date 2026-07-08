ALHC ALERT: Block & Leviton Investigating Alignment Healthcare, Inc. For Possible Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Learn More

BOSTON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALHC) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Alignment Healthcare investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/alhc.

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Alignment Healthcare and certain of its executives violated federal securities laws. On July 8, 2026, it was reported that a former Alignment Healthcare executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation. The allegations follow a period in which Alignment Healthcare had touted strong first-quarter 2026 results — including sharply higher revenue, a swing to profitability, rising adjusted EBITDA, and a jump in operating cash flow — and had raised its full-year guidance on the strength of those figures. Following the report of the whistleblower lawsuit, Alignment Healthcare's stock price fell approximately 16.72% in a single day. Investors who purchased Alignment Healthcare securities and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Alignment Healthcare common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Alignment Healthcare, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com