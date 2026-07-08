Fervo Energy Learning Curve Continues on 3rd Generation Well Design, Boosting Drilling Rates by 143% Since Its First Cape Station Well

HOUSTON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fervo Energy, the leader in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS), today announced that it has drilled Sawtooth 7, the ninth well using its 3.0 well design at Cape Station for Phase II, from spud to total depth (TD) in 21 days. Setting a new company record for drilling pace on its most complex well design to date, Sawtooth 7 reached a measured depth of 19,448 feet with a 7,500-foot lateral in a 460 degrees Fahrenheit resource.

In February 2024, Fervo announced that it had drilled its fastest well to date for Cape Station Phase I in just 21 days, representing a 70% reduction in drilling time compared to its first commercial horizontal well at Project Red in 2022. With the completion of Sawtooth 7, the company has achieved the same 70% reduction in drilling time with a well that is substantially deeper, hotter, and longer than the Fervo 2.0 well design used in Cape Phase I. The result reinforces Fervo’s core strategic thesis that incremental learnings will drive meaningful productivity gains and cost reductions over time.

“We have long believed that learning curves would enable Fervo to drill increasingly deeper, accessing higher-temperature rock without meaningfully increasing drilling costs,” said Fervo CEO and co-founder Tim Latimer. “With this momentum from initial Phase II drilling, we expect Fervo’s 3.0 well design to produce substantially more megawatts per well and significantly improve the unit economics of future GeoBlocks™. Based on our performance to date, we believe Cape Phase II is on track to deliver at $5,500 per kilowatt, and we remain firmly committed to our goal of achieving $3,000 per kilowatt.”

Fervo drilled its first commercial well at Project Red in 2022, reaching a depth of 11,220 feet in 70 days using its 1.0 well design. This design utilized 3,250-foot laterals with 5” casing at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cape Phase I, which is fully drilled and on track to deliver first power to the grid later this year, leveraged Fervo’s 2.0 well design, utilizing 5,000-foot laterals with 7” casing at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Sawtooth 7 is the ninth well Fervo has drilled for Cape Phase II—a 400 MW development set to deliver power in 2028—using its 3.0 well design, utilizing 7,500-foot laterals with 8 5/8” casing at 460 degrees Fahrenheit. Longer laterals, larger casing diameters, and higher temperatures are designed to significantly increase power output per well, supporting improved project economics.

Well Design Representative Well Measured

Depth Lateral

Length Casing Temperature Spud-to-TD 1.0 Project Red — first commercial well 11,220 ft 3,250 ft 5" 350 °F 70 days 2.0 Cape Station Phase I 14,483 ft* 5,000 ft 7" 400 °F 21 days 3.0 Cape Station Phase II — Sawtooth 7 19,448 ft 7,500 ft 8 5/8" 460 °F 21 days *Aggregated average of measured well depth across all Cape Phase I wells.



About Fervo Energy

Fervo Energy is a modern power company built around one of the market’s most important needs: affordable, dependable new power supply. Through the large-scale deployment of enhanced geothermal systems, Fervo has established a repeatable, industrial approach to building utility-scale power. The company is transforming geothermal into a clean, reliable, cost-competitive solution designed to meet rising demand from AI hyperscalers, utilities, and a more electricity-intensive economy. For more information, visit www.fervoenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, which involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “model,” “outlook,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Although Fervo believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond Fervo’s control. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Fervo’s actual outcomes could differ materially from what Fervo has expressed in its forward-looking statements.



Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include (but are not limited to) the following: risks related to expanding our geothermal operations and accessing new markets; challenges in maintaining compliance with extensive environmental regulations and permitting requirements; uncertainties in forecasting future operational results and growth due to economic conditions and market demand; compliance with environmental regulations and climate change initiatives impacting operational costs; inherent risks in the geothermal industry, including potential operational disruptions and associated liabilities; the influence of consumer preferences, government policies, and competition on the demand for geothermal energy; risks associated with fluctuations in energy prices and material costs; dependence on a complex supply chain and successful maintenance of our geothermal infrastructure; financial performance influenced by fluctuations in interest rates, capital availability, and other market conditions; capacity actually constructed or for which we enter power purchase agreements under non-binding agreements, like the Geothermal Framework Agreement; exposure to legal proceedings and claims arising from our business operations; protecting our brand reputation and facing potential negative public perception; negative public perception and political opposition impacting our ability to secure regulatory approvals and market acceptance; the successful and timely execution of our growth strategy, with risks of delays or failures; reliance on key personnel and the potential impact of labor costs and workforce challenges; heavy reliance on technology systems and potential cybersecurity threats; global economic and political conditions affecting our operations, supply chain, and customer demand; the risk that our estimates of capacity potential and heat initially in place are inaccurate or that we are unable to produce quantities of electrical energy commensurate with such estimates; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under “Risk Factors” in Fervo’s Registration Statement on Form S-1/A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2026.



In light of these factors, the events anticipated by Fervo’s forward-looking statements may not occur at the time anticipated or at all. Moreover, Fervo operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. Fervo cannot predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements it may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or, if earlier, as of the date they were made. Fervo does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

Contact

V2 Communications for Fervo Energy

fervo@v2comms.com